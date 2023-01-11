Sweetshop & Green - Only New Zealand Project To Be Selected For Berlinale Co-production Markets

Sweetshop & Green’s Marama written and directed by Taratoa Stappard has been selected as one of 33 feature films chosen from 26 countries to attend Berlinale’s Co-Production Market. From a pool of over 300 applicants worldwide, Marama is the only New Zealand feature film to be selected.

Mārama was developed with the support of the BFI, New Zealand Film Commission, Edinburgh IFF's “Talent Lab”, TIFF's "Writer's studio", ImagineNATIVE Indigenous Screenwriting Intensive and The Black List New Zealand Project.

“When a young, Māori woman is summoned under mysterious circumstances from New Zealand to North Yorkshire, she uncovers

the horrifying truth of her colonial heritage and must destroy the titled Englishman who has devastated her family.”

Producer, Sharlene George said, “We are thrilled to be selected for the co-production market in Berlin 2023 with writer/director Taratoa Stappard and our feature film Marama. It is an honour for us to bring this indigenous story to such a prestigious international festival.”

Berlinale’s Co-Production Markets are set to take place in February and provide a unique opportunity to pair excellent feature scripts with partners looking to provide funding. See Here for more information.

