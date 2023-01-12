7 Great Small Business Tools For Every Online Entrepreneur

Thanks to modern technologies, running a business becomes more possible for people no matter their investments, location, or issues. You can implement effective, affordable, and even free business tools to do your job and increase your personal performance wherever and whenever you are. As a result, such virtual instruments become vital elements for entrepreneurs.

From a fast PDF scanner to to-do lists, you can use the newest achievements in the technological field to enhance your business project. There are literally thousands of them but you need only tried and tested ones to rely on. So here is the list of the greatest services to use for your business's sake.

1. PDF scanner for fast scanning of any documents

This is a fantastic application that makes your smartphone even smarter than it is. Such a scanner app can transform your personal gadget into an all-in-one device. With this high-rated and functional PDF scanner app iPhone secure you are able to scan docs, recognize files into text, share documents, store and manage files, etc. So you are definitely interested in having this software by your hand!

Take into account that you require not only a functional and quick scanner but also a safe scanner. Compared to similar apps, this scanning application is known for its outstanding security system. It includes an electronic signature, watermarks, Face ID, and other efficient types of protection.

2. Salesforce as your comprehensive CRM system

Whether you are running a startup or a stable company, you want to manage all the elements of your project at once. That's why CRM (customer relations management) exists. You want to find the most versatile and functional CRM system to let you be more productive by spending less time on the same operations.

Salesforce is one of the most successful and significant services in this field. Besides the traditional advantages of this software, you can expect many additional benefits from it. For instance, accessing cloud-based platforms, and so on.

3. Unbounce as a landing page constructor

Developing a website doesn't mean you have to cooperate with an IT team anymore. If you want to create a landing page for your marketing campaign then, you may do it with Unbounce. This is one of the most simple business tools for entrepreneurs who don't have a proper background in IT.

Thanks to Unbounce, you'll be able to develop, publish, custom, and test impressive landing pages without hiring a dedicated team. Although you may know a variety of website builders, this one is worth your attention: it is focused on driving you more traffic to guarantee the best conversation rate of your ads at the end of the marketing campaign.

4. Google AdWords to run ads on the Web

PPC ads are still in demand no matter the modern variety of such online business tools. It allows you to target your potential customers, attract their attention, and transform them into real customers in the end.

Google AdWords is a nice tool to create and optimize the most proper phrases and sentences with keywords for advertising. By using SEO principles, you will grab the audience's attention and succeed with your promotions.

5. Facebook for the most spread advertising

There are many platforms where you can run your ads. Like the variety of docs ID scanners, the variety of such websites is also spectacular. But no matter what happens, dear old Facebook is the top place to promote your business.

As a result, you want to run advertisements on Facebook to target your audience. For such a case, this social media has advertising services to help you reach your goals. Try to create your first campaign and then you'll keep doing it again and again in the future.

6. MailChimp for email-marketing

Sending newsletters is an old-fashioned marketing strategy that still works. People keep using emails for personal and business purposes so encouraging them to join your email list is essential to boost your recognition and engagement. One of the handiest business tools in this area is MailChimp.

Well, there are so many email services as quick scanner apps nowadays. But thanks to MailChimp, you can not only create and send emails but also analyze efficient campaigns. You may use custom reports, track newsletters, manage subscribers, and take advantage of other essential features. As a result, you may level up your email ads and notice a major improvement in your email marketing.

7. Basecamp

You may handle things without a docs ID scanner or even CRM (although it's better not to ignore them) but you can't manage your tasks without a proper to-do list software. It is a powerful tool for entrepreneurs who aspire to always try and get.

Here is a great option – Basecamp. This service is called to manage your tasks and time including tracking deadlines, sharing files, making announcements to the team, and so on. Customers say that Basecamp is like a virtual hub that is powerful enough to organize any team.

Final Words

With the following business instruments, you'll be able to improve your team's productivity and your personal performance. So use them and keep going!

