Multi-unit Homes Keep Consents At High Levels

There were 50,209 new homes consented in the year ended November 2022, up 3.2 percent compared with the year ended November 2021, Stats NZ said today.

There were 28,364 multi-unit homes consented in the year ended November 2022, up 24 percent compared with the year ended November 2021. The number of stand-alone houses fell 15 percent to 21,845 over the same period.

“Home consents remain at high levels mainly due to the continued rise in the number of multi-unit homes being consented,” construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

Multi-unit homes include townhouses, apartments, retirement village units, and flats.

