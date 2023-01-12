Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BNZ Offers Support For Customers Impacted By Cyclone Hale

Thursday, 12 January 2023, 2:24 pm
Press Release: BNZ

“If you’ve been impacted by Cyclone Hale and are worried about your finances, please get in touch with us”.

That’s the message for BNZ customers from the bank’s Regional General Manager for the Central North Island, Charlie Noble-Beasley.

As much of the Coromandel Peninsula and the East Coast of the North Island now moves into the clean-up phase, BNZ is offering an assistance package to affected customers.

Available immediately, the package includes:

  • Ability to review home lending facilities on a case-by-case basis.
  • Access to temporary overdrafts for Agri, Business, and Commercial customers up to $100,000, with no application fee. Standard interest rates and credit criteria applies.
  • Access to temporary overdrafts of up to $10,000 with no application fee for Small Business customers. Standard interest rates and credit criteria applies.

“The focus for customers impacted by the devastating effects of Cyclone Hale will be the clean-up and recovery so they can get back to their daily lives as swiftly as possible,” said Noble-Beasley.

“As we have done for our customers in other communities affected by these extreme events, we are offering temporary overdraft facilities and the ability to defer loan repayments.

“I encourage our customers to get in touch so we can see how we can help as there are a range of other options, especially for customers who are facing hardship,” she said.

Agribusiness and Business customers should contact their BNZ Partner directly, Small Business customers can call 0800 BNZSME and all other customers can use BNZ digital services or call 0800 ASKBNZ.

This support is available until 28 February 2023.

© Scoop Media

Find more from BNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


NIWA: NZ's Warmest Year On Record, Again
It's official - last year was once again Aotearoa's warmest on record, knocking 2021 off the top spot. It was also the 8th most unusually wet year on record... More>>



Kapiti Coast District Council: Key Consenting Milestone Continues Journey For Ōtaki To North Of Levin
Kāpiti Council District Council has received a Notice of Requirement application from Waka Kotahi for its new Ōtaki to North of Levin highway - a key consenting milestone for the project to move forward... More>>


Earthquake Commission: Record Land Claims A Reminder To Take Action To Protect Your Property
The record number of insurance claims for land damage this year are a reminder to homeowners to check their insurance cover and understand how to reduce the impact of local natural hazards, the country’s natural hazard insurance provider says... More>>


Statistics: Employment Indicators: November 2022
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the November 2022 month (compared with the October 2022 month) were... More>>



Employsure: Financial Concerns Plague Over 70% Of Businesses Globally
Peninsula Group conducted a survey of 79,000 businesses across New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Ireland, and the UK to see what the top priorities and concerns were for employers in 2023. According to this survey, 72.3% of employers list rising costs as their top business concern... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 