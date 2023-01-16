New Zealand's Cheapest New Car, The Mitsubishi Mirage

When purchasing a vehicle, customers have to consider multiple factors. How reliable is the vehicle? What are its specs? Is the vehicle suited to my lifestyle? And how good is the warranty if something were to happen? While these are all important questions that need to be asked, it amounts to very little if one overarching factor isn't accounted for - how much does the vehicle cost?

As we experience the ripples in our economy due to the pandemic that swept the globe over the past few years, it's only natural that both businesses and customers alike are becoming increasingly budget conscious. Thankfully, while we may need to tighten our belts over the next few years, there are still vehicles out there that will appeal to the budget-conscious consumer without the need to compromise on style and comfort - and the 2023 Mitsubishi Mirage XLS is leading the charge as the cheapest brand new car in New Zealand.

The Mitsubishi Mirage - Big Features, Small Price Tag

Designed with an urban lifestyle in mind, the Mitsubishi Mirage XLS is the perfect hatchback to zip around the city or suburbs with little fuss in a stylish, compact vehicle. The 1.2L DOHC MIVEC Petrol engine provides smooth and quiet performance while providing incredible fuel efficiency - 5L /100km. So the Mitsubishi Mirage is not only easy on the wallet initially, it continues to save you pennies with its fuel economy for the life span of the vehicle.

At the time of writing this, a brand-new Mitsubishi Mirage is available for just $19,990 + delivery costs. While this is already a great price for a brand-new car, the NZ Government's Clean Car Scheme sweetens the deal even further. Due to the low emissions of the Mitsubishi Mirage, the car is eligible for a rebate of $2,026.38, bringing the final cost to you to $17,963.62 + delivery costs.

This impressive sticker price hasn't gone unnoticed, with both reputable websites Driven & Stuff Motors singing the Mitsubishi Mirage XLS's praises while declaring it the cheapest car in NZ.

But at such a low price point, you might expect the Mirage to be lacking in features. This couldn't be further from the truth!

The redesign of the Mirage saw it adopt the same dynamic shield design of Mitsubishi's premium vehicles. The Mirage sports a new square grille punctuated with LED headlights, a slick new look for the hatchback. Inside, the refreshed dashboard features a 7.0-inch touchscreen with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The new design is a perfect blend of style and comfort with a host of quality of life improvements.

But perhaps most impressive is the Mitsubishi Mirage's safety features. Mitsubishi has always pushed the envelope on what it provides as standard safety features, and the Mitsubishi Mirage is a great example of this. The Mirage boasts cruise control, Forward Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning and a reversing camera, features that are often only reserved as an upgrade for premium vehicles by the Mirage’s contemporaries.

And finally, the icing on the cake is that the Mitsubishi Mirage XLS is backed by the most comprehensive new car warranty in New Zealand - The Mitsubishi Diamond Advantage. The Diamond Advantage provides a 5-year / 130,000km new car warranty, a 10-year / 160,000km powertrain warranty, and 5 years of premium roadside assistance. Even the most sceptical critics of the Mitsubishi Mirage XLS's price point will find this difficult to argue against.

Don't Just Take Our Word For It - Hear What One of Our Customers Have To Say About the Mitsubishi Mirage XLS

We sat down with Caleb, a customer who purchased a Mitsubishi Mirage for his business, Hoop33 to find out his thoughts on the vehicle after owning it for a few months.

According to Caleb, "I would rate the Mirage a 10/10 in relation to our intended purposes! The car has proved to be extremely economical, has a great sound system, comfortable seats and more than enough quality-of-life features, such as a reversing camera, automatic lights, spacious trunk, etc. The car drives smoothly, and certainly gets me from Point A to Point B with no issues. Plus, it turned out to be a great vehicle to get wrapped with 33 logos and decals! Even better!"

The purchase process was also a positive experience, as Caleb remarked "The Simon Lucas Mitsubishi team provided fantastic service and communication. There were major delays in the delivery of the car due to COVID's disastrous implications on global logistics, however, the team went above and beyond to swiftly assist us in our purchase of the Mitsubishi Mirage, despite facing major complications. Simon Lucas Mitsubishi truly has a hard-working and professional team."

When asked about his favourite feature of the Mirage, Caleb was quick to answer "Personally, I am a huge fan of music. I love to jam whether I'm taking a short trip to the gas station or taking a longer trip across Auckland, and the Mirage's speakers are more than suitable for the job. I can control the volume, pause and skip functions using the controls on the steering wheel, which provide ease of access while on the road. That being said, the reversing camera comes in clutch on many occasions, forcing a close second place for best feature in the Mirage. The spacious interior of the Mirage also deserves an honourable mention, as I am a tall bloke who usually cannot fit comfortably in smaller cars. 10/10."

Simon Lucas Mitsubishi Are New Zealand's Leading Mitsubishi Dealership

It's hard to fault how much value is packed into the Mitsubishi Mirage XLS. With great performance, fuel efficiency, advanced safety features and New Zealand's best new car warranty providing you with peace of mind, it can be difficult to believe that it is the cheapest new car for sale in NZ! But if you're still on the fence, why not talk to the team at Simon Lucas Mitsubishi? Contact Simon Lucas Mitsubishi today to book a test drive and find out for yourself why the price point of the Mitsubishi Mirage XLS is leaving such an impression!

