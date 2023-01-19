Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Employsure New Zealand Receives Feefo Gold Trusted Service Award 2023

Thursday, 19 January 2023, 11:49 am
Press Release: Employsure

Employsure New Zealand has won the Feefo Gold Trusted Service Award, an independent seal of excellence, which recognises businesses that consistently deliver a world-class client experience.

Feefo established the Trusted Service Awards in 2014 to recognise brands that use the platform to collect verified reviews and receive exceptional feedback from their customers. The awards are unique because they truly reflect a business's dedication to providing outstanding customer service by analysing feedback from real customers.

Working with over 6,000 brands, Feefo is the world's largest provider of verified reviews, helping brands understand customers by analysing verified reviews and providing insight into trends, needs and habits.

With consumer confidence at near historic lows due to rising inflation, as well as research from the Institute of Customer Service revealing that complaints rose to 17.3% in the second half of 2022, this award celebrates brands that are successfully navigating tough market conditions to deliver exceptional service.

Feefo has presented Gold Trusted Service Awards to businesses that have collected at least 50 reviews between January 1st 2022 and December 31st 2022, with a Feefo service rating of between 4.5 and 5.

Tony Wheble, CEO at Feefo, said: “This year has been a challenging one for so many businesses, so I’m delighted to recognise thousands of our clients that have overcome various challenges to provide such high levels of client experience and satisfaction. The Trusted Service Awards have always been about recognising companies, like Employsure New Zealand, that go above and beyond the norm to deliver super service and receive great feedback from delighted clients in return. I look forward to seeing what Employsure New Zealand and our other customers achieve next year.

