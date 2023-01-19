Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Calling All Aucklanders: Christmas Promotion Millionaire Still Missing

Thursday, 19 January 2023, 4:11 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

With the new year well underway, three lucky Lotto players from Auckland had an even better start than most, waking up as New Zealand’s first new millionaires of 2023 – only one of them is still in the dark!

Three Lotto NZ Christmas promotion winners were drawn on New Year’s Eve, winning a massive $1 million each. The lucky players all hail from Auckland, with two of the tickets sold in-store, and one sold to a MyLotto player.

While the two in-store winners were quick to claim their prizes, the MyLotto player has yet to claim. Lotto NZ is urging anyone who bought a Triple Dip in the lead-up to Christmas and who lives in the Auckland region to log in and check their tickets online, as they could be in for a very big surprise!

This was certainly the case for an Auckland retired couple – who checked their ticket on Sunday morning, not in the least expecting it to be a winner.

“I woke up on Sunday morning and thought I’d check the tickets online. I simply couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw that one of the winning promo ticket numbers matched the numbers on my ticket!” said the man, who wishes to remain anonymous.

“This is a wonderful way to start the new year and will mean so much to our family.”

The other winning promo ticket belonged to an Auckland woman, who also wishes to remain anonymous. “It’s a wonderful surprise! I plan to use the money to help my family,” she said excitedly.

The three promotion winners kicked off what has so far been a good run for Auckland Lotto players. Just three weeks in and the region has seen several winners, including a $1 million winner from Karaka and, most recently, a $23.5 million Powerball winner.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Lotto New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Largest Annual Increase In Food Prices In 32 Years
Food prices were 11.3 percent higher in December 2022 than they were in December 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>


SeaSpotter: New App Unites Scientists And Citizens To Save Our Marine Mammals
MAUI63 and Microsoft today announced the launch of a new app to help protect Aotearoa’s whales, dolphins, and seals and. Not-for-profit MAUI63's new SeaSpotter app uses artificial intelligence to identify specific animals and enables citizen scientists across Aotearoa to get involved in reporting sightings of our endangered marine species... More>>

Relief: End Of Worst Aviation Period Since 40s
The New Zealand Air Line Pilots’ Association (NZALPA) is celebrating the return of Air New Zealand’s flights into Shanghai and China, the last destination to lift Covid restrictions on passengers and crew, marking it the "…end of the worst period in aviation history since the 1940s"... More>>



Statistics: Household Net Worth Continues To Fall In The September 2022 Quarter
Household net worth fell $56.8 billion, or 2.5 percent, in the September 2022 quarter, following similar falls in the March and June 2022 quarters... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Auckland: Cosmic Factory’s Origins Revealed In Research
Scientists have shed new light on "factories" in outer space producing elements used in the creation of planets, galaxies, and life... More>>

Statistics: Multi-unit Homes Keep Consents At High Levels
There were 50,209 new homes consented in the year ended November 2022, up 3.2 percent compared with the year ended November 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 