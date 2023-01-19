Calling All Aucklanders: Christmas Promotion Millionaire Still Missing

With the new year well underway, three lucky Lotto players from Auckland had an even better start than most, waking up as New Zealand’s first new millionaires of 2023 – only one of them is still in the dark!

Three Lotto NZ Christmas promotion winners were drawn on New Year’s Eve, winning a massive $1 million each. The lucky players all hail from Auckland, with two of the tickets sold in-store, and one sold to a MyLotto player.

While the two in-store winners were quick to claim their prizes, the MyLotto player has yet to claim. Lotto NZ is urging anyone who bought a Triple Dip in the lead-up to Christmas and who lives in the Auckland region to log in and check their tickets online, as they could be in for a very big surprise!

This was certainly the case for an Auckland retired couple – who checked their ticket on Sunday morning, not in the least expecting it to be a winner.

“I woke up on Sunday morning and thought I’d check the tickets online. I simply couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw that one of the winning promo ticket numbers matched the numbers on my ticket!” said the man, who wishes to remain anonymous.

“This is a wonderful way to start the new year and will mean so much to our family.”

The other winning promo ticket belonged to an Auckland woman, who also wishes to remain anonymous. “It’s a wonderful surprise! I plan to use the money to help my family,” she said excitedly.

The three promotion winners kicked off what has so far been a good run for Auckland Lotto players. Just three weeks in and the region has seen several winners, including a $1 million winner from Karaka and, most recently, a $23.5 million Powerball winner.

