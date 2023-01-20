International Travel: November 2022

International travel covers the number and characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or leaving New Zealand.

Key facts

Monthly arrivals

Overseas visitor arrivals were 231,300 in the November 2022 month, up 226,000 from the November 2021 month. The biggest changes were in arrivals from:

Australia (up 105,300)

United States (up 25,000)

United Kingdom (up 14,900)

Singapore (up 7,900)

Germany (up 6,000)

Canada (up 5,700)

India (up 5,600).

Overseas visitor arrivals overall were up 69,700 from October 2022 (161,600).

