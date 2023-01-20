Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Chinese 8220 Gang Targets Public Clouds And Vulnerable Applications

Friday, 20 January 2023, 11:50 am
Press Release: Radware

Today, Radware issued a threat advisory about a for-profit threat group from China called the 8220 Gang. The gang, also known as 8220 Mining Group, has rolled into the New Year targeting public cloud environments and poorly secured applications, using a custom-built crypto miner and IRC bot.

The 8220 Gang is known to use a variety of tactics and techniques to hide their activities and evade detection. But it is not perfect and was caught attempting to infect one of Radware's Redis honeypots.

Big picture
According to the 2022 Radware Threat Report, Redis was the fourth most scanned and exploited TCP port in Radware's Global Deception Network in 2022, up from the 10th position in 2021.

According to Daniel Smith, head of research of cyber threat intelligence at Radware, "The threat to cloud environments and insecure applications continues to pose risks to organizations around the world, especially those that use weak credentials or do not patch vulnerabilities immediately. Because of poor security hygiene, low-skilled groups like the 8220 Gang are able to cause a significant impact to targeted systems."

Why it matters

* It is not the first time Redis is subject to exploit activity by malicious gangs. Redis gained a lot of popularity among the criminal community in 2022 and is one of the services that should be looked after and not be exposed to the internet if not required.
* The main objective of the 8220 Gang is to compromise poorly secured cloud servers with a custom-built crypto miner and a Tsunami IRC bot, leaving companies to deal with the fallout:
* The main concern with crypto mining malware is that it can significantly impact a system's performance. But it can also expose systems to additional security risks. Once infected, threat actors can use the same access to install other types of malware, such as keyloggers or remote access tools, which can subsequently be leveraged to steal sensitive information, gain unauthorized access to sensitive data, or deploy ransomware and wipers.
* The Tsunami IRC is a bot used as backdoor, allowing the threat actors to remotely control systems and launch distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.
* Many organizations have limited visibility, making it more difficult for security and network operations to detect and respond to security threats.
* Public cloud providers offer limited security controls, making it easier for threat actors to find and exploit vulnerabilities.
What's next?
For more details, please see Radware's threat advisory<https://www.radware.com/WorkArea/DownloadAsset.aspx?ID=b3c730be-dc42-4979-bf3a-89ebf0e0c6bd>.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Radware on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Largest Annual Increase In Food Prices In 32 Years
Food prices were 11.3 percent higher in December 2022 than they were in December 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>


SeaSpotter: New App Unites Scientists And Citizens To Save Our Marine Mammals
MAUI63 and Microsoft today announced the launch of a new app to help protect Aotearoa’s whales, dolphins, and seals and. Not-for-profit MAUI63's new SeaSpotter app uses artificial intelligence to identify specific animals and enables citizen scientists across Aotearoa to get involved in reporting sightings of our endangered marine species... More>>

Relief: End Of Worst Aviation Period Since 40s
The New Zealand Air Line Pilots’ Association (NZALPA) is celebrating the return of Air New Zealand’s flights into Shanghai and China, the last destination to lift Covid restrictions on passengers and crew, marking it the "…end of the worst period in aviation history since the 1940s"... More>>



Statistics: Household Net Worth Continues To Fall In The September 2022 Quarter
Household net worth fell $56.8 billion, or 2.5 percent, in the September 2022 quarter, following similar falls in the March and June 2022 quarters... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Auckland: Cosmic Factory’s Origins Revealed In Research
Scientists have shed new light on "factories" in outer space producing elements used in the creation of planets, galaxies, and life... More>>

Statistics: Multi-unit Homes Keep Consents At High Levels
There were 50,209 new homes consented in the year ended November 2022, up 3.2 percent compared with the year ended November 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 