Meet AcademyEX

Friday, 20 January 2023, 12:53 pm
Why and how we learn is changing. That’s why Frances Valintine (CNZM) is once again transforming postgraduate education in Aotearoa with the launch of academyEX.

academyEX is different from any other education provider. With stackable, NZQA-certified programmes, ranging from level 8 micro-credentials to level 9 masters, candidates are given the flexibility of learning what they want, how they want and importantly, how they apply that new knowledge to their practice.

“Our programmes are designed to be different from traditional education,” says Frances.“We take a multidisciplinary approach and contextualise learning in real-world work environments. We’ve always designed our programs for where the world is heading, not where we’ve been. This is then delivered by a curated group of specialist academics, industry experts and leaders who push the boundaries of what is possible.”

This practice-based learning-approach puts professionals together with other professionals from other sectors who are also navigating change.“It’s about giving people the skills, knowledge and capabilities to innovate and redefine what tomorrow could be,” explains Frances.“academyEX will help people step into their future career with refreshed confidence and an ability to create greater impact.”

academyEX’s approach has been mastered over the past 10 years through the development of The Mind Lab and Tech Futures Lab. Building on this legacy, academyEX will continue to offer scalable Learning Management Systems and education solutions through its edtech arm that focuses on large-scale online learning solutions.“Our organisation develops adaptable technology for large organisations redesigning systems,” says Frances.“Through these solutions, thousands of people are educated and equipped to bring collective change.”

The Mind Lab was launched in 2013 and Tech Futures Lab followed soon after in 2016. Both postgraduate schools have supported thousands of educators, business professionals and

community leaders to become change-makers and entrepreneurs around Aotearoa.

academyEX unites these two faculties with the new, much anticipated Earth Futures Lab. This faculty focuses on activating ideas for environmental regeneration, the protection of natural resources and the fragility of systems. Its programmes help people create sustainable change by rethinking how we respond within our organisations to better support the planet.

“By bringing together three essential facilities - The Mind Lab, Tech Futures Lab and Earth Futures Lab - Aotearoa professionals will be better positioned to build understanding and respond to critical shifts and expectations.”

