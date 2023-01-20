Manurewa Joins With Papakura To Create C21NZ Powerhouse

One of South Auckland’s most successful real estate offices over the past decade, Century 21 Gold Real Estate in Manurewa, has joined forces with the highly energetic Century 21 Local Realty on Broadway, Papakura.

The Manurewa franchise was opened by realtor Derryn Mayne in 2008, with her and her team winning numerous real estate awards. Local Realty opened in 2019 and continues to climb the real estate charts, with titles including Top 21 office across Century 21 Australasia and Century 21 New Zealand’s Top Office.

“Now operating under the same roof sees us combining years of experience with a young dynamic successful team. Manurewa and Papakura are often grouped together to ensure a bigger bang, and this is no different. We all get on so well, and given the softening of the market, it’s proving to be a real shot of sugar,” says Derryn Mayne, C21NZ’s Papakura Branch Manager.

Derryn Mayne, C21NZ’s Papakura Branch Manager

Her experienced team now based at 46-50 Broadway in Papakura’s town centre includes Paul Whiteford (Business Sales), Julie Harris (Salesperson), and Janine Hair (Property Manager).

Local Realty’s top performing sales team has grown considerably in just over three years despite the pandemic, lockdowns, and now a challenging real estate environment. Franchise owners Iresh Tennakoon and Gary Bal and their sales team are known for their dynamic marketing.

For the past 15 years, Ms Mayne has led the charge in promoting South Auckland to the likes of first-home buyers and property investors. Local Realty’s owners also bring considerable real estate success throughout the region’s southern suburbs and districts over several years.

“We are so excited to have Derryn on board with us. She is experienced, hardworking and second to none in the local market, enabling us to grow to become leaders. Under her supervision, we also plan to start recruiting more agents to Local Realty,” says Gary Bal.

As Papakura Branch Manager, Ms Mayne will oversee the sales team, recruit other salespeople in the area, and oversee the Property Management team which is growing fast.

‘Combining our strengths and reach now makes Century 21’s mega-office in Papakura a real powerhouse. It builds our recognition across South Auckland, and importantly our service offering. It’s set to be an eventful year ahead,” says Iresh Tennakoon.

Owner of Century 21 New Zealand, Tim Kearins, says Manurewa and Papakura joining forces creates some real critical mass for the brand and business in Auckland’s south. He says while C21NZ has opened new franchises in the past two years, rationalisation or merging of some offices can make a lot of sense.

“The Papakura office sits right in the middle of such a strategic part of Auckland, covering some of the region’s most critical residential growth areas as identified in Auckland’s Unitary Plan. They’ll never be short of work or opportunities,” says Mr Kearins.

Many new residential developments continue to come on stream in Papakura, Takanini, Karaka and Drury with Local Realty front and centre of many of them, with townhouses a specialty for the team. With wider Manurewa now also part of the office’s catchment, Mr Kearins says it effectively means more listings and choice for buyers while for sellers it means a larger pool of potential buyers.

“Not only have we joined forces from a place of strength, but we’re backed by Century 21’s global brand and reputation for great service, not to mention its unbeatable reach locally and internationally,” says Derryn Mayne.

