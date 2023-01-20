Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The FSC Acknowledges The Prime Minister's Resignation

Friday, 20 January 2023, 6:35 pm
Press Release: Financial Services Council

“The Financial Services Council acknowledges Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s decision to stand down from the role, and the dedicated service she has given to New Zealand over the last five years.

“During her tenure, the Prime Minister has led New Zealanders through a unique set of challenges that will forever be remembered in our country’s history.

“The FSC wishes her and her family well as she takes a well-deserved break before deciding her next steps for the future.

“The FSC is focused on growing New Zealanders financial confidence and wellbeing, but achieving this is a collaborative effort between Government, industry, regulators, and the public and we look forward to engaging with the new Prime Minister and Cabinet to continue that work.”

Statement attributed to Richard Klipin, FSC CEO.

