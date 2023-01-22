Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

CTU Urges New Labour Leader To Continue Delivering For Working New Zealanders

Sunday, 22 January 2023, 9:46 pm
Press Release: Council of Trade Unions

The Council of Trade Unions welcomes Chris Hipkins as the new leader of the Labour Party and next Prime Minister of New Zealand.

“We congratulate Chris Hipkins and look forward to working with him as he takes on these critical roles during a challenging time for working people across the country,” said CTU President Richard Wagstaff.

“Through consistent minimum wage increases, Fair Pay Agreements, cost of living payments and other measures, this Labour Government has shown it has the well being of working New Zealanders at its heart.

“It’s important that as Prime Minister Chris Hipkins continues to build on the strong platform the Government has built that is improving the lives of working New Zealanders every day.

“There is plenty more to be done to address long term issues facing New Zealand, such as the underinvestment in infrastructure, investing in public services and creating better work.

“We need to continue to make progress in all these areas to secure the future New Zealand workers deserve.

“With economic conditions likely to worsen this year, now more than ever we need a government committed to looking after the interests of working people as a priority.

“The CTU has worked closely with Chris Hipkins, and we have been impressed by his commitment to addressing inequity and his ability to get things done. We are confident he will continue the Government’s commitment to openness and dialogue.

“Chris Hipkins is well placed to take on this job and we wish him all the best,” said Richard Wagstaff.

