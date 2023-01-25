Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Shane Ellison Joins Auckland Light Rail Board

Wednesday, 25 January 2023, 4:54 pm
Press Release: Auckland Light Rail Ltd

Auckland Transport’s former Chief Executive, Shane Ellison, has been appointed to the board of Auckland Light Rail Ltd.

Mr Ellison’s appointment was made by the Crown in consultation with Auckland Council.

“Shane brings extensive and valued experience to the light rail team at a time when our work is rapidly moving ahead,” Says ALR Ltd’s Chair, Dame Fran Wilde. “His knowledge of the transport challenges facing Auckland together with his work overseas are great assets for a modern and future focussed project.”

Mr Ellison joined Auckland Transport as Chief Executive in 2017 and resigned in June 2022. He had previously worked in Australia and France for Transdev, one of the world’s largest transport operators.

“It’s great to be part of an Auckland Light Rail project that is going to be so positive for the city and the people who live here,” Mr Ellison said.

Mr Ellison joins two other appointments made to the ALR Ltd Board late last year – lawyer Heather Ash, a former partner with the Simpson Grierson law firm, and Leo Foliaki, a chartered accountant who has experience working with large and complex projects.

Further project information: https://www.lightrail.co.nz/

