Funding Needed To Realise Ardern's Legacy For Disabled People

The creation of Whaikaha - the Ministry of Disabled People, is an important legacy of Jacinda Ardern's Prime Ministership, but Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will need to provide funding to enable it to make a real difference to the lives of disabled New Zealanders, says New Zealand Disability Network CEO Peter Reynolds.

"The founding of Whaikaha - the Ministry of Disabled People is a huge step that the disability community supports, but it's struggling to make a difference on the ground," says Reynolds.

"The costs to providers have risen steeply as has demand. We're being expected to do more for more people with funding that isn't even keeping up with inflation. This year alone, we estimate the sector needs an extra $21.5m, over and above the 3% wage rate increase last July, just to meet wage pressures.

"On top of that, we are supporting pay equity efforts for our workers, to fairly reward them for their work, and to help providers to attract and retain workers in this tight labour market.

"Delivering better services for disabled people and fair pay for disability sector workers costs money that providers don't have. We need the government to step up, urgently.

"We acknowledge the significant funding increases in recent years, but they have been barely enough for the sector to tread water, and services are on the verge of going under.

"We call on Prime Minister Chris Hipkins to commit to substantial and ongoing funding increases that will enable disabled people to live good lives, and deliver on Ardern's legacy," says Reynolds.

