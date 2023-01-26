Air Tahiti Nui Off To A Flying Start For 2023

Bora bora. Stephane Mailion

Air Tahiti Nui is off to a flying start with honours and an additional seasonal service for New Zealand and Australian travellers. The airline flew into 2023 with a recent Global Traveler award naming it 'Best Airline in the South Pacific 2022' for the fifth consecutive year. At the same awards, Air Tahiti Nui was also rated third 'Best Airline in Australia and New Zealand.'

Air Tahiti Nui Pacific General Manager Daniel Eggenberger says, "The award is a testament to the outstanding product and service our teams deliver to our valued customers. Given the comparative size of our airline, we regard the third place in the 'Best Airline in Australia and New Zealand' as an outstanding achievement. This recognises the airline's effort, investment and innovation that we will continue to build on in the years ahead as we strive to deliver an exceptional travel experience to our customers."

The renowned Global Traveler magazine conducts an annual survey amongst its frequent flyer readers to establish a ranking of the best airlines in the world. This year marks the 19th edition of the GT Tested Reader Survey awards.

In 2023 New Zealand and Australian travellers can enjoy more of Air Tahiti Nui's award-winning service and inflight excellence with the airline offering three weekly flights between Auckland and Papeete throughout the entire Northern Summer schedule. “The schedule is very convenient with a departure time in Auckland at 15.30 and arrival in Tahiti at 22.15; a departure in Tahiti at 08.25 with an arrival in Auckland at 11.55. All weekly flights will optimally connect with our flights to/from Los Angeles and our improved partnership with American Airlines and Alaska Airlines provide further connectivity throughout the Unites States via Los Angeles" says Eggenberger.

Air Tahiti Nui operates an all-Tahitian Dreamliner fleet of Boeing 787-9 aircraft enabling travellers to experience the magic of Tahiti and her Islands from the moment they step aboard.

