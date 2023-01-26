Simon Lucas Mitsubishi Dealership Filled 2022 With 5-star Reviews

The past few years have been a challenge for businesses in almost any industry. With supply chain bottlenecks causing a steady stream of international logistics to slow down to a trickle, it's no secret that New Zealand's automotive industry was hit particularly hard. Dealerships were given two choices, grit their teeth and bide their time, or take this window of opportunity for self-reflection to adapt and evolve so that when the market did inevitably pick back up, they could come back stronger than ever.

And that's exactly what Mitsubishi Motors NZ (MMNZ) did... and the seeds they sewed in 2020-2021 have been bearing fruit ever since. 2022 was an incredibly strong year for MMNZ, and Simon Lucas Mitsubishi exemplified this.

A New Approach For Mitsubishi Motors NZ

Mitsubishi has long been recognised for the stellar customer service it provides. Even with this in mind, Mitsubishi has never been one to rest on their laurels - their drive to deliver excellence has led them to lean into their strengths, using the time afforded to them by the COVID-19 pandemic to adopt new systems that further focussed on customer satisfaction. Komoto, an integral member of MMNZ’s multi-award-winning Customer Care Centre and the head of Mitsubishi's customer experience team stated:

“Good value doesn’t just mean the price of the vehicle and what it does for your money, it’s just as much about the after sales support and all-round customer care that comes as part of the package.”

Further expanding on this, Kamoto gave us a brief overview of the changes going on behind the scenes during the pandemic:

“In 2020, we decided to use the Covid lockdowns as an opportunity to overhaul our CRM system,” said Kamoto. “We moved from a vehicle-centric system to one that is customer-centric at its heart, which has allowed us to tailor our service messaging and talk to customers across multiple channels."

Mitsubishi has always had an extremely close relationship with its customers. Over the years, we've seen new generations of their vehicles adapt and innovate based on the needs of their customer base. They've always kept their finger on the pulse of their loyal customers, and doubling down by further exceeding their already stellar reputation with their customers has been paramount to their momentum coming out of unprecedented global events.

It All Started in 2021 With Mitsubishi Motors NZ Winning Canstar Blue Award

These improvements MMNZ implemented began gaining industry recognition when the company and its network of dealerships won the highly coveted #1 rating in Customer Satisfaction for new cars. Mitsubishi Motors has spent a number of years in the top 3 position, but with their new systems put in place during the lockdown, they were able to take the top place on the podium. But this was only the beginning of the success 2022 would have instore for them.

The Continued Pay Off - Mitsubishi Climbs the Ranks in Kantar’s 2022 Customer Leadership Index

For the past 4 years, Kantar has surveyed thousands of Kiwis about their experience with over 40 major companies across multiple industries in New Zealand. Known as the Customer Service Index, the results provide a great insight into companies who have gained the respect and praise of their customers.

It shines a spotlight on the best of the best in New Zealand.

Mitsubishi Motor NZ’s relentless work on customer service was reflected in 2022’s results. Not only did it take the place of the Number One automotive brand in the country, it took third place across all the industries in the Customer Leadership Index. It’s great to see the Mitsubishi brand surpassing its label as an automotive brand and placing so high across all industries - evidence that great customer service and relations is a universally appreciated trait.

Mitsubishi Leading the Charge In Electric Vehicle is Paying Dividends

The evolution of Mitsubishi CRM is just one of the ingredients in their recipe for success. Another strategy that shows Mitsubishi's foresight is the investment they have made in their electric vehicle technology. Mitsubishi has a long reputation for their development of electric vehicle technology, starting when the technology was still considered niche, but their work on this technology really hit its stride with their latest generations of the critically acclaimed Next Gen Outlander PHEV and the 2023 Eclipse Cross PHEV.

These two models couldn't have come at a better time, coinciding perfectly with the New Zealand government's introduction of the Clean Car Discount Scheme (CCD) - a cash rebate for zero and low-emissions vehicle purchases.

While the two models were always expected to sell well, the CCD acted as a major driving force, catapulting them to exceptional sales figures.

In a recent in-house survey of plug-in hybrid electric vehicle owners (PHEV) conducted by MMNZ, 3 in 10 customers said that they would not have made the same decision if it wasn't for the CCD. It should be noted that this initial apprehension isn't because of the PHEV itself, but more likely customers being sceptical with new technology, as it was found that these customers remained huge advocates of the technology even after owning the vehicle for more than 6 months.

“The data collected confirms a number of suspicions we had about PHEV owners, but also provides insights to some things we didn’t know – including how new some owners are to EV/PHEV technology,” MMNZ reflected, before going on to say “Our PHEVs are attracting average Kiwi families, not just the EV enthusiasts we saw when we first launched the technology.”

Customer AND Critical Acclamation - A Big Year For Mitsubishi and The Next Gen Outlander PHEV at AA’s 2022 Car of The Year Awards.

It isn’t just Mitsubishi’s loyal customers that are impressed - Mitsubishi has the entire automotive industry taking notice. Mitsubishi made its presence known across multiple categories in 2022’s prestigious Driven & AA’s Car of the Year. The Next Gen Mitsubishi Outlander stood squarely in the limelight, winning AA’s COTY Clean Car PHEV of the Year. In addition to this it finished in the top 3 for the overall car of the year - a remarkable achievement given such stiff competition!

With the Next Gen Outlander PHEV and the 2023 Eclipse Cross PHEV claiming a huge piece of the pie of Mitsubishi's overall sales and both vehicles receiving the praise from the industry they deserve, it is an incredibly exciting time to see where their innovative approach to PHEVs will lead - especially with the CCD helping out customers looking to dip their toes into the future of the automotive industry for the first time.

Mitsubishi Motors NZ Set The Bar - and Simon Lucas Mitsubishi Leaped Over It

By now it should be clear that MMNZ holds itself to a high standard when it comes to customer service. They are fast becoming the benchmark of the industry. It would be easy to assume that their dealerships would simply stick to this game plan as it clearly works! But even with all the tools in place to ensure a high level of satisfaction, North Shore dealership Simon Lucas Mitsubishi has still gone the extra mile. They've taken the incredible foundation of practices that MMNZ has built and managed to exceed them.

In their last 12-month customer satisfaction survey covering all Mitsubishi dealerships across New Zealand, the Auckland-based Simon Lucas consistently outperformed the national average. Mitsubishi customer satisfaction was stellar across the board - the 12-month national average of customer satisfaction sat at 88.6%, getting stronger in the previous 3 months with 92% and a monthly overall average of 91.5%. Not only is customer satisfaction improving as the industry's supply issues normalise, but with national levels of customer satisfaction sitting at such a high percentage, it could be difficult to imagine a dealership exceeding these averages. But low and behold, Simon Lucas averaged 91.4% over 12 months, 94.7% over 3 months, and 94.2% as their monthly average. That means that the monthly average for Simon Lucas Mitsubishi is 2.7% higher than Mitsubishi's already impressive national average for consumer satisfaction.

While we can get into the nitty gritty of these stats, sometimes it can be easier just hearing it from the customers themselves. You just need to take a glance at Simon Lucas Mitsubishi's Facebook and Google reviews to see a tidal wave of positive customer feedback.

Karalee recently left a Google review, praising the customer service experience at Simon Lucas "The staff at Simon Lucas Mitsubishi were so welcoming and friendly while I was searching for my car. Mike Manson was amazing to work with ensuring I found the perfect car for me. When it was time to pick up my new car he took the time to go through all the new features and buttons I wasn't familiar with to get me set up and ready to drive off confidently and comfortably. Couldn't recommend this team enough!"

And Karalee wasn't alone in this experience, Courtney B echoed similar sentiments on Google "Every staff member is on point and ready to provide excellent customer service to anyone that walks in…. We drove from Pukekohe for this kind of service and they did not disappoint!". With Simon Lucas Mitsubishi placing a high level of importance on transparency and communication, customers are kept in the loop at all times, giving them peace of mind that they are prioritised, as noted by Arisa who left a review saying “Worked with Himanshu to purchase my car. He was friendly, accommodating, and very professional throughout the whole process. He regularly updated me on the delivery timeline, and went above and beyond with his service.”

Simon Lucas Mitsubishi’s positive customer experience doesn’t stop at the point of sale, their laser focus on after sales support provides continual value to their customers. Anne took note of this on their Google review exclaimed “Great service, this is our 2nd new car from Simon Lucas. 1500 km service was fast and efficient. Great to help us slot in two cars during the busy holiday period. Well done team.”

This approach has led them to earn the trust of their customers, with some of these customers loyal to the dealership even a decade later, as is the case of Tony who wrote “We bought our Outlander 10 years ago from Simon Lucas North Shore. When it's time for an upgrade we came back and found a perfect hybrid Eclipse Cross with great warranty. Salesperson Michael Xiao was really knowledgeable, patient and pleasant to deal with. Highly recommended.”

Part of the magic of Simon Lucas Mitsubishi’s success is the coherence between all of their departments, from sales all the way through to their servicing and parts department. The full spectrum of their services are run by team members who ensure that their customers are receiving the best possible service. This sentiment is echoed by Ryan, writing on Google “I found Amy and Emily in the parts department to be very helpful and knowledgeable and the service team also quick and efficient in getting my repair done.”

It's safe to say, you're in good hands when you consult the team at Simon Lucas Mitsubishi on your next vehicle purchase.

Simon Lucas Mitsubishi Are Auckland's Leading Mitsubishi Dealership

As Mitsubishi continues to evolve and adapt to satisfy the modern consumer, it comes as no surprise that the company keeps going from high to high. They've created the groundwork for dealerships like Simon Lucas Mitsubishi to exceed customer expectations, and we look forward to seeing the continuing evolution of the company in the future. If you're on the hunt for a Mitsubishi, there's no better dealership to go to than Simon Lucas. With their unbeatable customer service, a wide range of vehicles and competitive pricing, it's easy to see why they have become Auckland's leading Mitsubishi dealership. Contact the team at Simon Lucas Mitsubishi today!

