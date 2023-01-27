Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

EQSTRUC Opens Office In Queenstown

Friday, 27 January 2023, 11:57 am
Press Release: EQSTRUC Structural Engineers

EQSTRUC Structural Engineers has opened a new office in Queenstown to meet the demands of clients in the Central Lakes region.

Rod Stokes (Director) and Lars Wyatt (Team Leader) will head the team, with over forty years’ experience in Structural Engineering.

“We’ve seen some significant growth in the Queenstown region, so it makes sense to get some local representation on the ground to better service our clients,” Rod believes. He cites EQSTRUC’s expertise with new builds and heritage building as being particularly useful to the area.

EQSTRUC provides the full range of Structural Engineering Services for the residential, commercial, and public sectors. These include new builds, renovations, remedial work, earthquake strengthening and fire engineering.

“The Central Lakes region is seeing some spectacular growth and we’re excited to have the opportunity to be part of that,” says Rod.

