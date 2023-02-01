Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fog Cannon Subsidy Applications Open

Wednesday, 1 February 2023, 9:07 am
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

Applications are now open for the $4,000 fog cannon subsidy for small retail businesses that want a fog cannon installed.

The subsidy is open to all eligible small retailers and dairies in New Zealand who want a fog cannon installed, with the subsidy paid to the provider and retailers to pay the balance. This subsidy is for retailers whose main purpose is to sell finished goods to the public.

“We know through the expression of interest process that there is demand for this subsidy, with close to 300 retailers interested in receiving it,” says the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Business Specialist Glen McCloy.

“There is no requirement to have been the victim of a ram raid or aggravated burglary for the fog cannon subsidy, but retailers will need to meet certain criteria to be eligible. This includes having:

· no more than two outlets

· five or fewer paid employees

· a street frontage (outlets in an indoors mall where security is already provided won’t be eligible).

“Eligible retailers will need to visit the Business.govt.nz website, and fill in the application form. They will need to provide simple business verification details and declare they are eligible,” says Glen.

“Once the form is submitted, they will be processed and provided confirmation, including a voucher code. They will be provided with a register of providers to contact, and should provide them the voucher code as validation. It is up to retailers to work with suppliers to get the fog cannons installed.

“Once the fog cannon is installed, the provider will invoice MBIE and receive up to $4,000 as the subsidy. The retailer will need to pay the provider any remaining costs.

“If retailers filled out an expression of interest form in December 2022 or January 2023, they will be contacted regarding how to apply but still need to complete the application form.

Potential fog cannon providers can continue to register to be on the panel via the Government Electronic Tender Service. They are encouraged to apply and MBIE will be onboarding providers on an ongoing basis for the duration of the scheme.

For more information, to check eligibility and to apply, visit https://www.business.govt.nz/risks-and-operations/health-and-safety/fog-cannon-subsidy/

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac: $1 Million Fund To Help Small Businesses Affected By Flooding

Small business customers who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for a $2,500 cash grant to help with urgent expenses or repairs. More>>

Statistics NZ: Living Costs Increase For All Household Groups

The cost of living for the average household (as measured by the household living-costs price indexes) increased by 8.2% in 12 months to December 2022. More>>

Motor Trade Association: Beware Of Flood Damaged Vehicles In Private Sales

Aucklanders and people in Northern regions looking to buy a second-hand car through a private sale should get the vehicle thoroughly checked by a professional. More>>

Statistics: Unemployment Rate For December

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate 3.4% in the December 2022 quarter, compared with 3.3% last quarter. More>>

MBIE: Fog Cannon Subsidy Applications Open

Applications are now open for the $4,000 fog cannon subsidy for small retail businesses. More>>

Nga Tangata Microfinance Trust: Zero-Interest Solutions To Cost-of-Living Pressures

NTMT applauds the government making the current cost-of-living pressure their ‘absolute priority’ in the coming months. More>>

Horticulture NZ: Good Quality & Size Of Export Apple Crop

The New Zealand apple industry is expecting fruit of good quality and size as it heads into the 2023 export harvest season. More>>


Kiwibank: Relief For Customers Impacted By Flooding

Some of ways we might be able to help ease the financial pressure you may be experiencing. More>>


ASB: Scrapping Millions In Business And Personal Account Fees
ASB will charge $0 monthly fees on everyday business and personal accounts, removing more than $14 million in account fees over the coming year. More>>


Statistics: Employment Indicators: December 2022 Seasonally adjusted filled jobs down 0.1% to 2.32 million. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 