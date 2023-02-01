Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Satisfaction, Guaranteed Libido Love At QT

Wednesday, 1 February 2023, 10:31 am
Press Release: QT Hotels

QT’s month-long mantra? Long live the birds and the bees. Satisfaction, guaranteed.


This February, QT Hotels & Resorts New Zealand are removing the hush-hush around the ultimate rush. Together with No Ugly’s Libido tonic, QT is taking a new approach to wellness and amplifying the conversation around libido love. From Love Potions, to Spin The Bottle and daring packages worthy of permanent Do Not Disturb signs, QT are satisfying every thirst.
 

QT’s cocktail cupids will be pouring aphrodisiac antics aplenty, brewing up Love Potions, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic across QT’s signature bars; Rooftop at QT Auckland, Reds Bar at QT Queenstown and Hippopotamus at QT Wellington. Sure to hit the spot, Love Potions are concocted using No Ugly Libido tonic which is made with scientifically formulated ingredients such as ashwagandha and maca root, nootropics ginseng and ginkgo biloba.

Those who are game for a round of Spin The Bottle can win a chance to ‘get a room’ by scanning a QR code across participating QT bars. Lucky lovers could win room nights at QT, a year's supply of No Ugly Tonic, complimentary Love Potions and other libido-enhancing novelties.

For the month of February, guests can book a Do Not Disturb room package for a libido-loving stay where ‘Do Not Disturb’ signs are hung with care. The Do Not Disturb package features;

  • 1 night stay in a room of your choosing
  • Sparkling wine and chocolate strawberries on-arrival
  • Love Potion cocktails and No Ugly Libido tonics
  • Plus, guests will uncover all sorts of libido-lifting luxuries.

Whether for self-care or partnered passion, QT believes everyone’s entitled to the scene of their dreams where pleasure is completely guilty-free. For a full sensory experience, there is a Q The Mood Spotify playlist to serenade every touch and lead to O-kay moments. 

QT Hotels & Resorts Director of Brand, Danelle Ayers, says, “At QT, we’re all about expecting the unexpected - whether it’s bold statements with a bit of cheek, to clever antics with our signature quirk and a playful nature. Libido Love at QT is a true celebration of who we are; Love Potions, Spin The Bottle and Do Not Disturb packages offer a new way to open the conversation on sexual wellness, and just in time for Valentine’s Day. We’re so excited to have met our match with No Ugly, who is a like-minded brand, not afraid to push boundaries".

No Ugly Co-founder Jo Taylor says “We’re super excited to be partnering with QT on this inspirational campaign normalising the discussion around bedroom antics. Understanding the importance of having a healthy libido, we spent a long time making sure we got the recipe right and the No Ugly Libido Tonic is where science meets ancient botanical ingredients, proven to help support with libido”.

Forget life’s stressors and pressures, and start the year off with a bang. QT are encouraging Kiwis to take a moment for themselves, connect with their libido and get down to pleasure. Shaking things up from the bar to the bedroom, QT are on a mission to lift libidos all month long.

Find Libido Love this February at QT Auckland, QT Wellington and QT Queenstown. For more information, visit https://www.qthotels.com/offers/hotel/libido-love-at-qt/

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from QT Hotels on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac: $1 Million Fund To Help Small Businesses Affected By Flooding

Small business customers who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for a $2,500 cash grant to help with urgent expenses or repairs. More>>

Statistics NZ: Living Costs Increase For All Household Groups

The cost of living for the average household (as measured by the household living-costs price indexes) increased by 8.2% in 12 months to December 2022. More>>

Motor Trade Association: Beware Of Flood Damaged Vehicles In Private Sales

Aucklanders and people in Northern regions looking to buy a second-hand car through a private sale should get the vehicle thoroughly checked by a professional. More>>

Statistics: Unemployment Rate For December

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate 3.4% in the December 2022 quarter, compared with 3.3% last quarter. More>>

MBIE: Fog Cannon Subsidy Applications Open

Applications are now open for the $4,000 fog cannon subsidy for small retail businesses. More>>

Nga Tangata Microfinance Trust: Zero-Interest Solutions To Cost-of-Living Pressures

NTMT applauds the government making the current cost-of-living pressure their ‘absolute priority’ in the coming months. More>>

Horticulture NZ: Good Quality & Size Of Export Apple Crop

The New Zealand apple industry is expecting fruit of good quality and size as it heads into the 2023 export harvest season. More>>


Kiwibank: Relief For Customers Impacted By Flooding

Some of ways we might be able to help ease the financial pressure you may be experiencing. More>>


ASB: Scrapping Millions In Business And Personal Account Fees
ASB will charge $0 monthly fees on everyday business and personal accounts, removing more than $14 million in account fees over the coming year. More>>


Statistics: Employment Indicators: December 2022 Seasonally adjusted filled jobs down 0.1% to 2.32 million. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 