Satisfaction, Guaranteed Libido Love At QT

QT’s month-long mantra? Long live the birds and the bees. Satisfaction, guaranteed.



This February, QT Hotels & Resorts New Zealand are removing the hush-hush around the ultimate rush. Together with No Ugly’s Libido tonic, QT is taking a new approach to wellness and amplifying the conversation around libido love. From Love Potions, to Spin The Bottle and daring packages worthy of permanent Do Not Disturb signs, QT are satisfying every thirst.



QT’s cocktail cupids will be pouring aphrodisiac antics aplenty, brewing up Love Potions, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic across QT’s signature bars; Rooftop at QT Auckland, Reds Bar at QT Queenstown and Hippopotamus at QT Wellington. Sure to hit the spot, Love Potions are concocted using No Ugly Libido tonic which is made with scientifically formulated ingredients such as ashwagandha and maca root, nootropics ginseng and ginkgo biloba.

Those who are game for a round of Spin The Bottle can win a chance to ‘get a room’ by scanning a QR code across participating QT bars. Lucky lovers could win room nights at QT, a year's supply of No Ugly Tonic, complimentary Love Potions and other libido-enhancing novelties.

For the month of February, guests can book a Do Not Disturb room package for a libido-loving stay where ‘Do Not Disturb’ signs are hung with care. The Do Not Disturb package features;

1 night stay in a room of your choosing

Sparkling wine and chocolate strawberries on-arrival

Love Potion cocktails and No Ugly Libido tonics

Plus, guests will uncover all sorts of libido-lifting luxuries.

Whether for self-care or partnered passion, QT believes everyone’s entitled to the scene of their dreams where pleasure is completely guilty-free. For a full sensory experience, there is a Q The Mood Spotify playlist to serenade every touch and lead to O-kay moments.



QT Hotels & Resorts Director of Brand, Danelle Ayers, says, “At QT, we’re all about expecting the unexpected - whether it’s bold statements with a bit of cheek, to clever antics with our signature quirk and a playful nature. Libido Love at QT is a true celebration of who we are; Love Potions, Spin The Bottle and Do Not Disturb packages offer a new way to open the conversation on sexual wellness, and just in time for Valentine’s Day. We’re so excited to have met our match with No Ugly, who is a like-minded brand, not afraid to push boundaries".

No Ugly Co-founder Jo Taylor says “We’re super excited to be partnering with QT on this inspirational campaign normalising the discussion around bedroom antics. Understanding the importance of having a healthy libido, we spent a long time making sure we got the recipe right and the No Ugly Libido Tonic is where science meets ancient botanical ingredients, proven to help support with libido”.

Forget life’s stressors and pressures, and start the year off with a bang. QT are encouraging Kiwis to take a moment for themselves, connect with their libido and get down to pleasure. Shaking things up from the bar to the bedroom, QT are on a mission to lift libidos all month long.

Find Libido Love this February at QT Auckland, QT Wellington and QT Queenstown. For more information, visit https://www.qthotels.com/offers/hotel/libido-love-at-qt/

© Scoop Media

