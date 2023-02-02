Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland Flood Disaster – Almost Half Of Kiwis Uninsured

Thursday, 2 February 2023, 6:17 am
Press Release: Finder

In the wake of the record breaking floods in Auckland, thousands of households are suffering devastating losses.

Global comparison site Finder has stats on the number of Kiwis with home insurance, and tips on how to make a claim.

Key points:

  • Almost half of Auckland residents (45%) don’t have home insurance, according to new research by Finder.
  • That’s slightly higher than the national average (39% of Kiwis across the country say they don’t have home insurance).
  • When Finder’s data is filtered to those who currently have a home loan, roughly 1 in 10 (9%) respondents said they didn’t have home insurance.
  • Insurers operating in New Zealand have received over 13,000 claims so far following severe storms and flooding in and around the country’s largest city.
  • The city has been put into a state of emergency following flash flooding and landslides.
  • Finder’s nationally representative survey of 1,114 respondents revealed 3 in 4 (77%) Kiwis living in Auckland have car insurance. This is slightly lower than the national average of 80%.

Commentary from Angus Kidman, Finder’s editor at large in New Zealand:

  • “With more rain predicted over the coming days, the most important thing is to stay informed on how to get help.
  • “If you’re going to make a claim, gather as much information as possible so your insurer has no reason to deny it. Take photos and document everything you can.”
  • Kidman said the cost of the damage could be devastating for those without insurance.
  • “From temporary accommodation to the price of repairs, the cost of flood damage can be huge.
  • “Some Kiwis are not taking out insurance because they simply can’t afford it.
  • “Following the recent run of natural disasters, consumers are facing rising premiums which can put too much pressure on the household budget.
  • “But insurance is one of those costs that can be short term pain, long term gain – especially since the recent run of natural disasters in New Zealand.
  • “If you’re yet to take out home and contents insurance, this is a reminder of its importance.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Finder on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac: $1 Million Fund To Help Small Businesses Affected By Flooding

Small business customers who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for a $2,500 cash grant to help with urgent expenses or repairs. More>>

Statistics NZ: Living Costs Increase For All Household Groups

The cost of living for the average household (as measured by the household living-costs price indexes) increased by 8.2% in 12 months to December 2022. More>>

Motor Trade Association: Beware Of Flood Damaged Vehicles In Private Sales

Aucklanders and people in Northern regions looking to buy a second-hand car through a private sale should get the vehicle thoroughly checked by a professional. More>>

Statistics: Unemployment Rate For December

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate 3.4% in the December 2022 quarter, compared with 3.3% last quarter. More>>

MBIE: Fog Cannon Subsidy Applications Open

Applications are now open for the $4,000 fog cannon subsidy for small retail businesses. More>>

Nga Tangata Microfinance Trust: Zero-Interest Solutions To Cost-of-Living Pressures

NTMT applauds the government making the current cost-of-living pressure their ‘absolute priority’ in the coming months. More>>

Horticulture NZ: Good Quality & Size Of Export Apple Crop

The New Zealand apple industry is expecting fruit of good quality and size as it heads into the 2023 export harvest season. More>>


Kiwibank: Relief For Customers Impacted By Flooding

Some of ways we might be able to help ease the financial pressure you may be experiencing. More>>


ASB: Scrapping Millions In Business And Personal Account Fees
ASB will charge $0 monthly fees on everyday business and personal accounts, removing more than $14 million in account fees over the coming year. More>>


Statistics: Employment Indicators: December 2022 Seasonally adjusted filled jobs down 0.1% to 2.32 million. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 