Countdown Stands By Flood Impacted Communities In Auckland With $100,000 Donation, And More To Come

Thursday, 2 February 2023, 10:11 am
Press Release: Countdown

 

KiwiHarvest rescues from Countown, Mairangi Bay

Countdown customers can support from today by rounding-up their purchases in-store to help those impacted by the current flood crisis.

Countdown customers throughout Aotearoa can stand by the communities impacted by the floods across Auckland and the upper North Island by rounding up the total of their in-store purchases at the checkout from today. All of the money raised will go towards helping those affected by the flooding.

As part of its response to the floods, Countdown has donated $100,000 to help organisations providing on-the-ground assistance and support to impacted communities. These funds have been shared between New Zealand Red Cross, Auckland City Mission, Sunday Blessings Auckland, Everybody Eats and the Auckland Council Emergency Relief Fund.

To directly help those who have been displaced from their homes, Countdown has donated $15,000 of gift cards to the Māngere Evacuation Centre.

Countdown has also been able to donate seven tonnes of food from the closure of Countdown Mairangi Bay to long standing partner KiwiHarvest as well giving a further $25,000 worth of pantry staples to help their efforts to support Aucklanders in need.

Countdown’s Managing Director, Spencer Sonn says that the thoughts of the 22,000 strong Countdown team are with the people of Tāmaki Makaurau as they start to get back on their feet following the devastating floods.

“In times of crisis, it is critical that we work together to support those most in need. Our charity partners are providing meaningful on-the-ground assistance and support to impacted communities and so from today, we’ll be activating Round Up in all of our stores meaning customers can easily donate to flood relief efforts.

“We know the coming days won’t be easy and the recovery efforts will stretch over many weeks and months. Our teams will continue to stand together with our customers to support impacted communities, as well as provide further support to our charity partners to help those most in need to recover.”

“We absolutely appreciate that not everyone will be in a position to donate but if you can round up in store, it will help make a difference to recovery efforts”

