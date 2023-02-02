The Return Of The Professional Tipster

There’s been a recent upsurge in interest in the betting industry in New Zealand, more specifically in horse-racing. With advent of all-weather tracks in Cambridge and Christchurch, and the current refurbishment of the Ellerslie track over a two-year period, NZ Racing and the TAB are being extremely pro-active in getting the racing public back onto the track to have a punt.

Many people don’t have the experience or the knowledge - or even the confidence - to have what it takes to pick a winning horse, but there is help available in the form of tipping sites.

A quick google search of the subject brought up PG’s Tips, which is what they call a “blackbooker” site, basically an observation-based tipping service, which means they constantly watch hundreds of races, noting promising runners, and adding them to their tipping register. This is quite different from the bulk of the run-of-the-mill sites that are based purely on form, and which, one would expect, all come up with the same short-priced winner.

Not so with PG’s Tips. The website blurb sounds promising, it tells us that they do all the hard yards of research in order to find those big odds winners, not just those easy favourites, just the ticket for a willing amateur punter...

A paid subscription is available at less than $1 a day, and one can take advantage of the month’s free trial to get a feel of how successful they are, without the outlay.

Each tip is accompanied by some information about why that particular horse has been noted and tipped, and how they recommend you bet, based on a 10 unit stake per race, with bets ranging from 2 units each way to 10 units win. You can pick your own version of what your “unit” is...

The number of tips vary from day to day, but obviously Saturdays produce the most, with sometimes over 30 tips for the day.

Tips are posted by around midday each day, and are available once you log in to the Members’ section and go to the Today’s Tips.

The site is designed to work on whatever device you are using, computer, laptop, iPad or iPhone, so whether you’re sitting at home, at the TAB or at the races, you’ve got access to the latest information.

They also feature a Hall of Fame section, listing their successes, with reference to the horse, the date, and the odds involved, this includes any horse paying odds of $10 or more, and boy, have they had some big winners, the biggest being a $73 winner back in June.

Go to https://pgstips.co.nz/hall-of-fame/

It’s easy to validate these winners as there is a cross reference to their Archive section: https://pgstips.co.nz/archive-tips-page/

PG’s Tips also have a Facebook page, and by turning notifications on, you will be notified the minute today’s tips are uploaded to the site.

So next time you fancy a flutter, or you’re simply a Melbourne Cup Day, one-a-year kind of punter, you’ll know where to go!

© Scoop Media

