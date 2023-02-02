Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Return Of The Professional Tipster

Thursday, 2 February 2023, 6:00 pm
Press Release: PGs Tips

There’s been a recent upsurge in interest in the betting industry in New Zealand, more specifically in horse-racing. With advent of all-weather tracks in Cambridge and Christchurch, and the current refurbishment of the Ellerslie track over a two-year period, NZ Racing and the TAB are being extremely pro-active in getting the racing public back onto the track to have a punt.

Many people don’t have the experience or the knowledge - or even the confidence - to have what it takes to pick a winning horse, but there is help available in the form of tipping sites.

A quick google search of the subject brought up PG’s Tips, which is what they call a “blackbooker” site, basically an observation-based tipping service, which means they constantly watch hundreds of races, noting promising runners, and adding them to their tipping register. This is quite different from the bulk of the run-of-the-mill sites that are based purely on form, and which, one would expect, all come up with the same short-priced winner.

Not so with PG’s Tips. The website blurb sounds promising, it tells us that they do all the hard yards of research in order to find those big odds winners, not just those easy favourites, just the ticket for a willing amateur punter...

A paid subscription is available at less than $1 a day, and one can take advantage of the month’s free trial to get a feel of how successful they are, without the outlay.

Each tip is accompanied by some information about why that particular horse has been noted and tipped, and how they recommend you bet, based on a 10 unit stake per race, with bets ranging from 2 units each way to 10 units win. You can pick your own version of what your “unit” is...

The number of tips vary from day to day, but obviously Saturdays produce the most, with sometimes over 30 tips for the day.

Tips are posted by around midday each day, and are available once you log in to the Members’ section and go to the Today’s Tips.

The site is designed to work on whatever device you are using, computer, laptop, iPad or iPhone, so whether you’re sitting at home, at the TAB or at the races, you’ve got access to the latest information.

They also feature a Hall of Fame section, listing their successes, with reference to the horse, the date, and the odds involved, this includes any horse paying odds of $10 or more, and boy, have they had some big winners, the biggest being a $73 winner back in June.

Go to https://pgstips.co.nz/hall-of-fame/

It’s easy to validate these winners as there is a cross reference to their Archive section: https://pgstips.co.nz/archive-tips-page/

PG’s Tips also have a Facebook page, and by turning notifications on, you will be notified the minute today’s tips are uploaded to the site.

So next time you fancy a flutter, or you’re simply a Melbourne Cup Day, one-a-year kind of punter, you’ll know where to go!

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from PGs Tips on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac: $1 Million Fund To Help Small Businesses Affected By Flooding

Small business customers who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for a $2,500 cash grant to help with urgent expenses or repairs. More>>

Statistics NZ: Living Costs Increase For All Household Groups

The cost of living for the average household (as measured by the household living-costs price indexes) increased by 8.2% in 12 months to December 2022. More>>

Motor Trade Association: Beware Of Flood Damaged Vehicles In Private Sales

Aucklanders and people in Northern regions looking to buy a second-hand car through a private sale should get the vehicle thoroughly checked by a professional. More>>

Statistics: Unemployment Rate For December

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate 3.4% in the December 2022 quarter, compared with 3.3% last quarter. More>>

MBIE: Fog Cannon Subsidy Applications Open

Applications are now open for the $4,000 fog cannon subsidy for small retail businesses. More>>

Nga Tangata Microfinance Trust: Zero-Interest Solutions To Cost-of-Living Pressures

NTMT applauds the government making the current cost-of-living pressure their ‘absolute priority’ in the coming months. More>>

Horticulture NZ: Good Quality & Size Of Export Apple Crop

The New Zealand apple industry is expecting fruit of good quality and size as it heads into the 2023 export harvest season. More>>


Kiwibank: Relief For Customers Impacted By Flooding

Some of ways we might be able to help ease the financial pressure you may be experiencing. More>>


ASB: Scrapping Millions In Business And Personal Account Fees
ASB will charge $0 monthly fees on everyday business and personal accounts, removing more than $14 million in account fees over the coming year. More>>


Statistics: Employment Indicators: December 2022 Seasonally adjusted filled jobs down 0.1% to 2.32 million. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 