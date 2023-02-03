Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Seed Exports Worth $221m

Friday, 3 February 2023, 3:10 pm
Press Release: NZ Grain and Seed Trade Assn - NZGSTA

The total value of New Zealand seed exports, in calendar year 2022, totalled $221m, 9% down on the previous year, according to data issued by Stats NZ this week.

New Zealand seeds were exported to over 70 countries in 2022.

The top five export markets by value were the Netherlands, Australia, USA, China and Germany. Together, they account for around 60% of total export sales.

Pasture seeds including ryegrass and clover seed, vegetable seeds namely carrot, radish and beet seed and cereal & oil seeds were our top export categories, earning $115million, $92million and $15 million respectively in 2022.

More than 80% of NZs seed production is in the Canterbury region centred in and around the Ashburton district encompassing over 44,000 hectares of certified crop.

“Our global customers select New Zealand as they know we have high integrity aided by a very good certification system which delivers a quality, consistent and unique product that they can trust,” says New Zealand Grain & Seed Trade Association General manager, Thomas Chin.

“The export turnover achieved emphasises the resilience of the industry, during a year that has been full of weather challenges, increasing production costs and inconsistent shipping reliability. The Government’s imminent policies and additional regulations remains a serious concern for the industry going forward”, he added.

