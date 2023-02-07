Re-Leased Appoints A Global Chief Revenue Officer To Spearhead Ambitious Growth Plans

Re-Leased, the global proptech scale-up providing a state-of-the-art property management platform, has announced the appointment of Dai Williams as Chief Revenue Officer. Having spent the past 14 years growing hotel tech unicorn SiteMinder, Dai joins Re-Leased following the company’s recent funding round led by JLL Spark.

Dai is no stranger to Re-Leased and has been working alongside the company’s executive team as a Board Advisor for several years, providing guidance on its ambitious growth strategy. In this new global role, Dai will split his time between Re-Leased’s New Zealand, Australia, US, and UK offices.

During his time at SiteMinder (ASX:SDR), Dai helped scale the business from a 10-person, Australia & New Zealand-centric business to a 1,000-person, global company. SiteMinder provides the world's largest Open Hotel Commerce platform used by over 34,000 hotels in 150 countries and listed on the ASX in November 2021.

Bringing this extensive market insight and expertise to his new role at Re-Leased, Williams will spearhead the company’s revenue growth by overseeing development in key international markets, the expansion of its core software platform, and the rollout of a series of new products and partnerships.

Tom Wallace, CEO of Re-Leased, said: “Dai is a passionate people leader, and we are hugely excited to have brought him on board to push forward the next stage of our growth as we make strides into the US market, and develop new integrations and products.

As a business we are at a crucial point in our evolution, with an opportunity to become the global leader in next-generation commercial real estate technology. Dai’s appointment is a key step towards this goal, bringing with him first-hand experience of taking a disruptive SaaS business from the earliest stages through to a successful IPO.”

Dai Williams, CRO of Re-Leased, said: “I have a passion for working with ambitious people and businesses and helping them scale. There are some wonderful companies coming out of New Zealand and Australia taking software products to the world, and Re-Leased is right at the forefront of those. A passionate team, fantastic product and a massive addressable market. I can’t wait to get going!”

Re-Leased’s platform centralises portfolio data, automates workflows, and provides live visibility for owners and investors, property managers and accountants, giving total control over business processes through a single interface. Re-Leased now manages over 120,000 properties worldwide.

About Re-Leased

Re-Leased is a modern, cloud-based property management platform that changes how real estate is managed, for the better.

Purpose-built for commercial portfolios, Re-Leased empowers owners, investors, property managers and corporate occupiers to focus on the big picture by bringing their properties, tenants, leases and accounts information together in one place. This helps companies reduce risk, track and streamline processes, and gain full visibility of operations.

Over 1,200 companies worldwide trust Re-Leased to better manage more than 120,000 properties and 275,000 leases and counting.

Re-Leased is backed by JLL Spark, the venture capital arm of the global real estate leader JLL, and has offices in the UK, US, Australia and New Zealand.

www.re-leased.com

