G-P Announces Record-breaking 2022 Results And $300 Million ARR

Remote work proves it is here to stay as significant organic growth and customer demand further solidify the company as the Employer of Record industry leader

G-P (Globalization Partners), the leading Global Employment Platform™, today announced record-breaking 2022 results and unmatched industry recognition. The company hit $300 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), was named an Employer of Record (EOR) industry leader by research firms NelsonHall and Everest Group and delivered 59 percent year-over-year customer growth.

As the founder of the EOR industry, G-P's record breaking results are fueled by its technology innovation, SaaS-based platform, unmatched legal, HR and compliance expertise, and unrivaled partnership network with more than 400 companies including ADP, Paychex and TriNet. Thousands of companies including Zoom, TaylorMade and SonicWall trust G-P to help them expand into new markets and hire talent in countries around the world.

“G-P’s strong organic growth over the last 12 months is a clear indicator that business leaders recognize G-P as the best partner to help them expand into new markets and build global teams quickly, compliantly and easily,” said Vernon Irvin, chief revenue officer, G-P. “We’re the only EOR provider with more than 10 years of experience and it shows in our technology, customer satisfaction and growth. We expect increased demand in 2023 as more companies embrace global, remote work.” The company is well positioned to support growth with more than $300 million cash and equivalent on its balance sheet.

In 2022, G-P was recognized in the highest position on both the Everest Group and NelsonHall analyst reports, highlighting the company’s strength in vision, market impact and ability to deliver immediate benefits and meet future customer requirements. In addition, G-P was recognized as a Fast Company World Changing Idea, Top 50 Inspiring Workplace, ADP Partner of the Year and also received the Business Intelligence Group Award for Business Product of the Year, among others.

This milestone year included the launch of significant new product innovations including G-P Recruit and G-P Contractor and the unveiling of the industry’s first Employment Contract Generator™ making it easy to create compliant employee contracts, reducing the time to hire. New and enhanced integrations with market leading HCM providers, applicant tracking systems and payroll providers were added and innovative features and workflows were introduced in the platform for a best-in-class user experience. In 2022, G-P also unveiled its new brand identity that reflects the company’s mission to break down barriers to global business and enable opportunities for everyone, everywhere.

G-P bolstered its leadership over the last 18 months adding experienced executives to lead the company through the next phase of growth. The executive team additions include Vernon Irvin as chief revenue officer, Nat ‘Rajesh’ Natarajan as chief product and strategy officer, Richa Gupta as chief people officer, Simone Nardi as chief financial officer and Heidi Arkinstall as chief marketing officer. The new leadership has accelerated the company’s growth and scale.

G-P's visionary executive chair Nicole Sahin founded G-P and the employer of record industry in 2012. She published her first book, Global Talent Unleashed: An Executive's Guide to Conquering the World, to share her expertise and to help others tap into the fullest of human potential. The book was named to the WSJ Bestseller List and continues to serve as a blueprint with case studies and advice for business leaders looking to expand internationally.

About G-P

G-P is the leading Global Employment Platform ™ that empowers organizations to expand globally and hire talent quickly and compliantly in 180+ countries. As the industry pioneer and recognized leader, G-P's AI-driven, SaaS-based software accelerates international growth for thousands of customers.

G-P: Global Made Possible™

