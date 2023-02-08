Feds Thanks Tim Mackle For Huge Contribution To Dairy Industry

Federated Farmers acknowledges the huge contribution Tim Mackle has made to the dairy sector, and thus to the New Zealand economy.

Tim, DairyNZ's chief executive since 2007 and chief executive of its predecessor Dexcel since 2005, has announced he will step down from the role in June.

"Tim led DairyNZ through a period of immense industry growth that saw the sector become New Zealand’s biggest export earner and a vital industry," Federated Farmers President Andrew Hoggard says.

"DairyNZ, under Tim’s leadership, has supported farmers to improve environmental performance and adjust to increasing regulatory compliance."

"Tim has always been a pleasure to work with, he is well liked and well respected for his collaborative and positive approach to work."

Feds wishes Tim all the best in whatever adventures he chooses to pursue next.

