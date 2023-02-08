East Auckland Does Well In Real Estate Awards

Century 21 Edwards Realty in Botany has won several key real estate awards for Century 21 New Zealand, covering the fourth quarter of 2022.

“Our Botany office continues to do a great job for both buyers and sellers alike, not to mention many tenants and landlords. This wonderful family-owned business has long been a true real estate star in East Auckland. Its attention to detail and customer service are second to none,” says Tim Kearins, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

Tim Kearins, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand

Botany branch manager Vicki Southgate took out Top Property Manager of the Quarter. Administration Team Member of the Quarter went to Julie Verrall, Personal Assistant of the Quarter was Jerry Li, and star agent Fenny Ang won a Silver sales award – all of Edwards Realty on Chapel Road in Botany Downs.

Top Property Management Office (Over 250 Managements) was won by Century 21 Sunrise Realty in Meadowlands, also in East Auckland. Top Property Management Office (Under 250 managements) went to Century 21 Local Realty in Papakura.

Local Realty also had another stellar quarter in sales. It won both Top Office for the Quarter for Units (the number of properties listed and sold) and Top Office for GCC (Gross Closed Commission).

Top Principal for Units and GCC went to Papakura’s co-owner Iresh Tennakoon. Papakura’s Param Randhawa won Top Salesperson for GCC, and colleague Aman Kaushal won Top Salesperson for Units.

High performing Papakura agents Kanwar Dhillon and Anjali Amarasinghe received the Recognition Award and the Quality Service Award respectively.

Acknowledging sales success in the four quarter, Papakura’s Iresh Tennakoon won a Diamond award, fellow co-owner Gary Bal won a Platinum award, and colleague Param Randhawa won a Gold award.

Other Silver award recipients were Chatty Verma (C21 Local Realty), Bhethnee Kaur (C21 Excellence, Epsom) and Eli Gadsby (C21 Wheeler Realty, Te Awamutu). Bronze awards went to Andrew Pugh (C21 Premier, Palmerston North), Aman Kaushal, Ishan Sikka, Kanwar Dhillon (C21 Local Realty), and Paul Wheeler (C21 Wheeler Realty).

While many other agencies are shrinking, Century 21 New Zealand is currently on a franchise ownership drive. The company has identified many untapped locations with opportunities in the likes of Hamilton, Tauranga, and Auckland’s North Shore.

“Century 21 continues to deliver some great results for Kiwis up and down the country. Without doubt these are challenging times in real estate. However, Century 21’s unbeatable service, experience and industry knowledge are more important than ever before,” says Tim Kearins.

