Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Interislander Website Will Bring Significant Benefits To Customers

Thursday, 9 February 2023, 9:39 am
Press Release: Somar Digital

The new Interislander website has been launched which aims to significantly improve the customer experience for anyone looking to catch the ferry.

KiwiRail, which operates the Wellington to Picton ferry service, brought Somar Digital on board to design and build the site. Some new features include updated navigation and menus, up-to-date timetables, push and email notifications for users about upcoming ferry services and a ‘Where is My Ferry’ feature that gives customers the ability to see exactly where their ferry is in relation to the ferry terminal.

The new site helps customers, which includes both public and commercial vehicles, to save time and hassle when they catch a ferry. The site’s user flow is straightforward and the navigation is much more user-friendly. There will be a huge benefit for customers now that they can receive notifications if there are any delays or service changes to the ferry they are taking. Previously customers would only be able to get this information once they had already arrived at the terminal.

This redesign of the website is part of a concerted effort by KiwiRail to move away from a brochure-style website and towards a site that provides greater value to their customers and makes their journey and experience with Interislander as stress-free as possible.

Somar Digital CEO, Fiona Reid says: “We’re confident that customers are going to see a big improvement in the way they use the Interislander site. We’re thrilled to continue to work alongside KiwiRail to deliver digital products that deliver value to their customers.”

This is Phase 1 of the new redesign with more features to be implemented in 2023.

https://www.interislander.co.nz/

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Somar Digital on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Kowhai Park: Giant Step Forward For One Of New Zealand’s Largest Solar Farms

Christchurch Airport's renewable energy precinct, Kōwhai Park has taken a giant step closer to reality. After a year-long process, that attracted interest from organisations across the globe... More>>


Air New Zealand: Announces Further Mission Next Gen Aircraft Partners
Universal Hydrogen, Embraer and Heart Aerospace join Airbus and ATR as the long-term partners Air New Zealand is currently working with on its mission to replace its Q300 domestic fleet with a more sustainable option from 2030... More>>

Westpac: $1 Million Fund To Help Small Businesses Affected By Flooding

Small business customers who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for a $2,500 cash grant to help with urgent expenses or repairs. More>>



Callaghan Innovation: Celebrates 10 Years, Announces New Sir Paul Callaghan 100 Report

Callaghan Innovation, New Zealand’s innovation agency, marks its 10th birthday this month, announcing its intention to launch the Sir Paul Callaghan 100 report – a new way to celebrate and recognise innovative ‘unicorns... More>>


Nga Tangata Microfinance Trust: Zero-Interest Solutions To Cost-of-Living Pressures

NTMT applauds the government making the current cost-of-living pressure their ‘absolute priority’ in the coming months. More>>

Horticulture NZ: Good Quality & Size Of Export Apple Crop

The New Zealand apple industry is expecting fruit of good quality and size as it heads into the 2023 export harvest season. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 