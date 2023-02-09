Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Suspected Ponzi And Pyramid Scheme Warning – Wewe.global And Lyopay.com

Thursday, 9 February 2023, 10:13 am
Press Release: Financial Markets Authority

Yesterday the FMA published a warning about a suspected Ponzi or pyramid scheme that is seeking interest from NZ investors through webinars and events.

We are advising people to exercise serious caution when considering any dealings with any of the firms listed in the warning.

We also reinforce this warning when people are considering attending events such as https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wewe-global-oceania-tour-2023-tickets-505719379277 scheduled today 9th Feb in Christchurch.

These companies are not registered to supply financial services in NZ, and the nature of the services they are offering is uncertain.

Entity name: WEWE Global; and LYOPAY
Websites: wewe.global; bit.ly/wewelink;lyopay.com; lyowallet.com; lyobanq.com; lyotrade.com; lyomerchant.com; lyopay.pro; lyotravel.com; lyotechlabs.com; t.me/lyoswapbot; lyocredit.io.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Financial Markets Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Kowhai Park: Giant Step Forward For One Of New Zealand’s Largest Solar Farms

Christchurch Airport's renewable energy precinct, Kōwhai Park has taken a giant step closer to reality. After a year-long process, that attracted interest from organisations across the globe... More>>


Air New Zealand: Announces Further Mission Next Gen Aircraft Partners
Universal Hydrogen, Embraer and Heart Aerospace join Airbus and ATR as the long-term partners Air New Zealand is currently working with on its mission to replace its Q300 domestic fleet with a more sustainable option from 2030... More>>

Westpac: $1 Million Fund To Help Small Businesses Affected By Flooding

Small business customers who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for a $2,500 cash grant to help with urgent expenses or repairs. More>>



Callaghan Innovation: Celebrates 10 Years, Announces New Sir Paul Callaghan 100 Report

Callaghan Innovation, New Zealand’s innovation agency, marks its 10th birthday this month, announcing its intention to launch the Sir Paul Callaghan 100 report – a new way to celebrate and recognise innovative ‘unicorns... More>>


Nga Tangata Microfinance Trust: Zero-Interest Solutions To Cost-of-Living Pressures

NTMT applauds the government making the current cost-of-living pressure their ‘absolute priority’ in the coming months. More>>

Horticulture NZ: Good Quality & Size Of Export Apple Crop

The New Zealand apple industry is expecting fruit of good quality and size as it heads into the 2023 export harvest season. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 