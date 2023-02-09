Suspected Ponzi And Pyramid Scheme Warning – Wewe.global And Lyopay.com

Yesterday the FMA published a warning about a suspected Ponzi or pyramid scheme that is seeking interest from NZ investors through webinars and events.

We are advising people to exercise serious caution when considering any dealings with any of the firms listed in the warning.

We also reinforce this warning when people are considering attending events such as https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wewe-global-oceania-tour-2023-tickets-505719379277 scheduled today 9th Feb in Christchurch.

These companies are not registered to supply financial services in NZ, and the nature of the services they are offering is uncertain.

Entity name: WEWE Global; and LYOPAY

Websites: wewe.global; bit.ly/wewelink;lyopay.com; lyowallet.com; lyobanq.com; lyotrade.com; lyomerchant.com; lyopay.pro; lyotravel.com; lyotechlabs.com; t.me/lyoswapbot; lyocredit.io.

