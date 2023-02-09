Canon Launches Its Lightest Full Frame EOS R System Camera

Canon New Zealand today announces the EOS R8, a new full frame mirrorless camera, which inherits key specifications from the EOS R6 Mark II. With a compact design, similar to the EOS RP, this powerful combination gives photo/video enthusiasts the tools they need to take the next leap in their photography journey.

Featuring a 24.2 megapixel full frame CMOS sensor, high ISO and improved dynamic range, the EOS R8 is the ideal choice for portrait, event, action and landscape photography delivering a wider, more artistic perspective. Accompanied by the launch of the RF 24-50mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM, a small lightweight RF series zoom lens, the pair create a compact yet powerful kit bag allowing image makers to explore creativity in full frame.



Full frame quality in a lightweight body

Offering all the benefits of full frame image quality, the EOS R8 features a 24.2 megapixel full frame CMOS sensor capable of achieving the same resolution as the EOS R6 Mark II. The class-leading sensor offers a fast read out speed to unlock a number of advanced features including a reduced rolling shutter that enables up to 40fps continuous shooting and low noise high ISO up to 102,400. This makes the EOS R8 perfect for shooting subjects who are moving around in dimly lit environments. Improved dynamic range also enables capture of striking images with bold colours, and the full frame sensor offers shallower depth of field that creates a soft background to help the subject stand out.

Weighing approx. 461g (with card and battery), the EOS R8 is Canon’s lightest full frame EOS R System camera to date1. Measuring 132.5 x 86.1 x 70mm the camera has similar dimensions to the EOS RP, with a number of additional professional-level features contained in its compact body. The EOS R8 has a high resolution 2.36m dot EVF working at up to 120fps and UHS-II SD card support. The intuitive interface makes the camera easy to operate on-the-go with a useful mode dial featuring 12 modes across still and video shooting and a dedicated switch for moving between photo and movie capture.

Capture life in motion

The advanced sensor of the EOS R8 captures full width 4K 60p footage that is oversampled from 6K sensor data for sharp, detailed video content, as well as 180fps Full HD recording for slow motion videos. To support those wanting to upskill in video, this camera supports Canon Log 3 at 10-bit YCbCr 4:2:2 H.265 internal recording which offers greater dynamic range and more flexibility post- production. Alternatively, HDR PQ and HDR Movie modes can be selected to suit those with a HDR workflow and produces a clean HDMI output to compatible devices.

To combat focus breathing during move recording, the EOS R8 has a function that compensates for changes to the angle of view when adjusting the focus distance. The camera also gives extended recording times for up to two hours of normal video shooting2, ideal for capturing vlogs or shooting at events.

1 As at February 8, 2023

2 Up to 5 seconds pre-record possible. If the camera's internal temperature becomes too high the recording time may reduce. Shooting 4K UHD 59.94p for approx. 30 minutes without heat limit is possible if starting from +23°C. In other modes there is no limit due to heat.



Featuring the same Dual Pixel CMOS AF II as the EOS R5 and EOS R6 Mark II, the EOS R8 focuses in as little as 0.03 seconds3 even at 40fps with the electronic shutter. This intelligent system detects and tracks a range of subjects including animals, vehicles and people, offering head, face and eye detection for precision focus. For greater control, it is even possible to select which eye to prioritise. To simplify detection across such a broad range of subjects, users can choose the auto setting which selects the subject based on the composition of the image. This performance extends to low light shooting scenarios as low as -6.5 EV4.

Enhanced connectivity

With built in 2.4GHz Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® connectivity5 users can easily share their work and make use of the Camera Connect app, while the WPA/WPA2/WPA3-Personal authentication ensures a secure connection.

For users seeking fast, easy, wired connection for direct download and operation via the Canon Connect App, the EOS R8 is iOS MFI certified®6 for iPhone. Android users can enjoy the same benefits via USB-C to USB-C cable7. The EOS R8 can also be used as a webcam with its USB video device class (UVC)/ USB audio device class (UAC) support.

Camera cloud platform, image.canon, enables Canon cameras equipped with automatic image transfer functionality to automatically8 upload image and video files in their original quality (file is not compressed) directly to image.canon and store them for up to 30 days9. Serving as a hub for

3 Correct as of 8th February 2023. Based on CIPA guidelines, using an internal measurement method. At a focusing brightness of EV 12 (ISO 100), at room temperature, in M mode, with RF 24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM, shooting still photos with the shutter button, 1-point AF (centre AF point), and One-Shot AF.

4 With an f/1.2 lens, centre AF point, and One-Shot AF, at 23°C / 73°F and ISO 100.

5 Equipped with Bluetooth® low energy technology. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Canon Europe Ltd. is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners. Wi-Fi® is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance. The Bluetooth® word, mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Canon Inc. is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

6 Apple, Apple TV, Apple Watch, iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPhone, and Lightning are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. tvOS is a trademark of Apple Inc.iPhone is trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. IOS is a trademark or registered trademark of Cisco in the US and other countries and is used under licence. QR Code is registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.

7 Cable to be purchased separately.

8 A full list of compatible cameras can be viewed here: https://image.canon/st/en/connectable-models.html

9 Original quality Image and video files are stored at no cost for 30 days from upload. There will be no capacity restrictions in general, however due to operational reasons, there may be situations where Canon needs to restrict upload capacity. When uploading an original image file, a thumbnail file (up to dimensions of 2048 pixels) will also be automatically generated and stored. Thumbnail files can still be viewed on image.canon at any time up to 1-year after expiration of the 30-day period following the original upload unless they are deleted by the user beforehand. Use of Google services is subject to Google’s terms which may include a fee to upgrade storage capacity.



users’ content, image.canon makes possible the transfer of image files to connected PCs, compatible smartphones and external web services. Canon recently made updates to image.canon, expanding its use to a number of new users with Adobe Lightroom® movie and corporate support enabling compatibility with a range of services including Frame.io and Google Photo® accounts10.

A small, light, everyday zoom

The RF 24-50mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM is a small and lightweight lens with a 2x zoom and 24-50mm focal length, a great choice for improving photography and video skills particularly when shooting portraits, interiors or travel. It offers advanced image stabilisation up to 4.5 stops which increases to up to 7 stops when attached to an EOS R camera with IBIS, meaning creators and photographers can shoot video and stills in low light without the need for a tripod. The STM focusing motor is fast and quiet, with extra control from a customisable lens control ring that lets users switch between different modes so they can shoot and film like a pro. Benefitting from the RF Mount, the RF 24- 50mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM works with EOS R Series cameras to support a wide range of in-camera image enhancement features including panning in scene mode and focus breathing correction for movies.

Availability

The EOS R8 and RF 24-50mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM will be supported by Canon New Zealand’s 5-year warranty when purchased from an authorised Canon New Zealand reseller11. Pricing will be set at dealers’ discretion, with the RRP to be confirmed. Both will be available in New Zealand from late April 2023.

EOS R8 key features

Full frame 24.2 megapixel CMOS sensor

Full width 6K oversampled 4K 60p video recording and 180fps Full HD recording

High resolution 2.36 million dot EVF runs at up to 120fps maximum refresh rate

Intelligent subject detection for animals, vehicles and people

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for always-on connection

RF 24-50mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM key features

2x standard zoom lens covering a wide-angle field starting from 24mm

Optical Image stabilisation up to 4.5 stops

Up to 7-stops with Coordinated control of OIS x IBIS

10 Google Play and Android are trademarks of Google LLC.

11 Applies to purchases made on or after 25th November 2019 in New Zealand from authorised distributors, dealers or retailers.



Leadscrew-type STM for smooth movie AF

Compact and lightweight easy to use design

