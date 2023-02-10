Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

FMA Repeats Warning About Validus

Friday, 10 February 2023, 2:47 pm
Press Release: Financial Markets Authority

The FMA is repeating a warning issued in September 2022 regarding Validus.

The FMA is aware this entity is holding an event in Mangere, South Auckland tomorrow morning, Feb 11, and we urge the public to be very cautious in any dealings or interactions with Validus.

FMA Warning:

https://www.fma.govt.nz/scams/warnings-and-alerts/warning-validus/

WARNING: Validus is not registered to provide financial services in New Zealand

FMA are aware that seminars have been held in New Zealand to promote the products and services of Validus.

We are concerned that Validus is operating in breach of the New Zealand financial markets legislation, in particular, Validus is providing financial services in New Zealand without registration as a financial service provider as required by the Financial Service Providers (Registration and Dispute Resolution) Act 2008. We strongly recommend that investors do not trade or invest with entities that are not registered and/or licensed in New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

