Return To CBD Brings Back Quake Memories For Law Firm

Parry Field Lawyers has expanded its offering to clients with the opening of a fourth office and a return to the central city, for the first time since Christchurch’s 2011 February earthquake.

It’s nearly 12 years to the day that the partners, lawyers and office were trapped on the upper floors of the 17-storey Forsyth Barr building in Colombo Street, and had to be rescued by crane.

The new central city offices have been officially opened by Christchurch’s Mayor Phil Mauger. The Mayor thanked the Parry Field for its ongoing commitment to Christchurch and in particular for the decision to return to the heart of the city. “It’s investment by businesses like yours that help drive our economy and support the community,” he said. “Thanks for all the work you do as a legal team to remove barriers and find solutions for your clients.”

The Mayor also congratulated Parry Field on the choice of location by the Bridge of Remembrance. The building at 60 Cashel Street was one of the first significant rebuilds after the earthquake and was designed to 130% of the Building Code. “It’s a great example of the determination to build better – to create work environments that are safer, stronger, and smarter.”

Until the earthquakes Parry Field had had offices continuously in the Christchurch CBD since its founding 75 years ago, in 1948.

At the opening, Parry Field’s Chair, Kris Morrison, recalled the moment the earthquake struck; looking from the 15th floor at the huge cloud of dust coming over the city and the wait, eventually being rescued by crane.

“Looking over the edge of the balcony, we had some trepidation about climbing over and into the crane basket, but when it arrived we climbed in. The trip to the ground was surprisingly quick and smooth. It felt as comfortable as an ordinary lift ride.”

Thinking back to that day and the loss and damage in the earthquakes, he said it is encouraging to see what progress there has been. “It has been exciting to see the return of business and life to the central city over the last few years in particular, and it is exciting to be joining that return ourselves.”

The addition of a fourth office is also a reflection of the growth the firm has experienced – from a team of 25 staff a decade ago, to more than 80 now, including an office in Riccarton, and regional offices in the Selwyn district and on the West Coast in Hokitika. “One key principle for us as a law firm is that we always want to be and feel accessible to our clients,” Kris Morrison said.

“We want them to feel that they can call on us at any time. For many of our clients our Riccarton offices are convenient, but a significant number of our clients and the other professionals that we work with, are now based in the CBD, so we trust that it will be helpful for them that we are once again back in the heart of the city.”

He thanked those involved in fitting out the premises including architect Malcolm Orr and Project Manager, Russell Hatcher. “We love the way the offices have come together.”

