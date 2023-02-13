Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Guide On Negative Equity

Monday, 13 February 2023, 2:57 pm
Press Release: Money Hub

A new guide on Negative Equity is now available for New Zealanders, offering a comprehensive look at the impact of rising interest rates on property owners. The guide explains negative Equity, who is most at risk, and what it means for homeowners.

MoneyHub Head of Research Christopher Walsh comments:

"With the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) raising the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at a rapid pace, many Kiwis are anxious about how these rate rises will impact mortgage rates and whether they'll be able to service these higher mortgage payments. In addition, with no end to rising interest rates, the concept of negative Equity has started to become relevant to New Zealanders".

"Negative equity, also known as having a property that is "underwater", occurs when the value of a property is lower than the outstanding mortgage balance. With property prices expected to continue dropping into the foreseeable future, more Kiwis will end up with underwater properties".

"The guide covers the mechanics of negative Equity, the implications of having negative Equity on a property, and how best to deal with having an underwater property. In addition, it provides must-know facts and answers to frequently asked questions".

"We understand that rising interest rates can be a source of concern for many New Zealanders, especially those with mortgages; that's why we've created this guide on Negative Equity. We want to help Kiwis understand this important issue and take steps to protect their finances."

The guide is live and will be updated as needed – Negative Equity NZ.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Money Hub on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


MoneyHub: New Zealand Guide On "Bracket Creep" Now Live
Bracket creep, also known as income tax creep, is the phenomenon where inflation causes people to move into higher tax brackets even though their real incomes haven't increased... More>>


Statistics: Retail Card Spending Increases In January 2023
Retail card spending rose $171 million (2.6 percent) in January 2023 compared with December 2022 when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Kowhai Park: Giant Step Forward For One Of New Zealand’s Largest Solar Farms

Christchurch Airport's renewable energy precinct, Kōwhai Park has taken a giant step closer to reality. After a year-long process, that attracted interest from organisations across the globe... More>>

Retail NZ: Retailers’ Voices Show Impact Of Minimum Wage Increase
A snap poll from Retail NZ shows the true impact the increase in Minimum Wage has on the retail sector. “The announcement of a significant increase in the Minimum Wage has not gone down well... More>>

Callaghan Innovation: Celebrates 10 Years, Announces New Sir Paul Callaghan 100 Report

Callaghan Innovation, New Zealand’s innovation agency, marks its 10th birthday this month, announcing its intention to launch the Sir Paul Callaghan 100 report – a new way to celebrate and recognise innovative ‘unicorns... More>>


Nga Tangata Microfinance Trust: Zero-Interest Solutions To Cost-of-Living Pressures

NTMT applauds the government making the current cost-of-living pressure their ‘absolute priority’ in the coming months. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 