Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Financial Planning For Children With Disabilities

Tuesday, 14 February 2023, 9:21 am
Press Release: Money Hub

MoneyHub, New Zealand's leading financial information website, has published a comprehensive guide for parents of children with disabilities to help plan their financial future. The guide is aimed at helping families understand the various financial resources and steps they can take to provide the best quality of life for their child and secure their future.

The guide, entitled "Financial Planning for Children with Disabilities - The Definitive Guide for New Zealand Parents," provides crucial information for parents on how to prepare for their child's financial future, including information on government funding, alternative living situations, and important facts about financial planning for children with disabilities.

The guide is split into two sections, "before 18 years of age" and "after 18 years of age," to provide relevant information for children with disabilities and adults with disabilities.

MoneyHub Head of Research Christopher Walsh comments:

"Financial planning for a child with disabilities is essential to ensure their long-term care and security; by understanding your unique financial situation, setting goals for the future, creating an action plan, and utilising helpful resources, professionals and community organisations, you can make sure that your loved one will have the care they need now and into adulthood."

"Financial planning for a child with disabilities can be daunting, but with the right help and guidance, it can be an empowering experience. It's important to be realistic and fully understand the extent of your child's disability and the impact it will likely have on the care level they need. The most important thing in financial planning for a child with disabilities is to ensure you accurately assess your child's ongoing financial needs."

The guide covers key steps parents can take when financially planning for a child with disabilities, including main types of alternative living situations, top resources in New Zealand for parents taking care of a child with disabilities, and creating a plan for their child's independence. The guide also includes must-know facts and frequently asked questions, making it a valuable resource for parents seeking to provide their child's best financial future.

About MoneyHub

MoneyHub is New Zealand's leading financial information service, providing impartial, in-depth information and guides on a wide range of personal finance topics. The company's mission is to help New Zealanders make better financial decisions.

More details: Financial Planning for Children with Disabilities

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Money Hub on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


MoneyHub: New Zealand Guide On "Bracket Creep" Now Live
Bracket creep, also known as income tax creep, is the phenomenon where inflation causes people to move into higher tax brackets even though their real incomes haven't increased... More>>


Statistics: Retail Card Spending Increases In January 2023
Retail card spending rose $171 million (2.6 percent) in January 2023 compared with December 2022 when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Kowhai Park: Giant Step Forward For One Of New Zealand’s Largest Solar Farms

Christchurch Airport's renewable energy precinct, Kōwhai Park has taken a giant step closer to reality. After a year-long process, that attracted interest from organisations across the globe... More>>

Retail NZ: Retailers’ Voices Show Impact Of Minimum Wage Increase
A snap poll from Retail NZ shows the true impact the increase in Minimum Wage has on the retail sector. “The announcement of a significant increase in the Minimum Wage has not gone down well... More>>

Callaghan Innovation: Celebrates 10 Years, Announces New Sir Paul Callaghan 100 Report

Callaghan Innovation, New Zealand’s innovation agency, marks its 10th birthday this month, announcing its intention to launch the Sir Paul Callaghan 100 report – a new way to celebrate and recognise innovative ‘unicorns... More>>


Nga Tangata Microfinance Trust: Zero-Interest Solutions To Cost-of-Living Pressures

NTMT applauds the government making the current cost-of-living pressure their ‘absolute priority’ in the coming months. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 