Financial Planning For Children With Disabilities

MoneyHub, New Zealand's leading financial information website, has published a comprehensive guide for parents of children with disabilities to help plan their financial future. The guide is aimed at helping families understand the various financial resources and steps they can take to provide the best quality of life for their child and secure their future.

The guide, entitled "Financial Planning for Children with Disabilities - The Definitive Guide for New Zealand Parents," provides crucial information for parents on how to prepare for their child's financial future, including information on government funding, alternative living situations, and important facts about financial planning for children with disabilities.

The guide is split into two sections, "before 18 years of age" and "after 18 years of age," to provide relevant information for children with disabilities and adults with disabilities.

MoneyHub Head of Research Christopher Walsh comments:

"Financial planning for a child with disabilities is essential to ensure their long-term care and security; by understanding your unique financial situation, setting goals for the future, creating an action plan, and utilising helpful resources, professionals and community organisations, you can make sure that your loved one will have the care they need now and into adulthood."

"Financial planning for a child with disabilities can be daunting, but with the right help and guidance, it can be an empowering experience. It's important to be realistic and fully understand the extent of your child's disability and the impact it will likely have on the care level they need. The most important thing in financial planning for a child with disabilities is to ensure you accurately assess your child's ongoing financial needs."

The guide covers key steps parents can take when financially planning for a child with disabilities, including main types of alternative living situations, top resources in New Zealand for parents taking care of a child with disabilities, and creating a plan for their child's independence. The guide also includes must-know facts and frequently asked questions, making it a valuable resource for parents seeking to provide their child's best financial future.

