Update On Countdown Store Network Following Weather Impacts Overnight

Tuesday, 14 February 2023, 9:29 am
Press Release: Countdown

We’re thinking of everyone who has been affected by Cyclone Gabrielle overnight.

The weather across the North Island has impacted a number of our stores and some have been unable to open this morning. We are working as hard as we can to open as soon as it’s safe to do so. There may also be impacts to our online deliveries and pick-ups today and we’ll be in touch with customers directly if their order is affected.

It is possible that there could be further disruption to our store network today and we’ll continue to regularly update our store hours on our website.

We’re also checking in with all of our team at the moment, and it looks like we may be a little light on the ground today as some of them need to stay home due to road closures and other weather impacts.

We want to thank our customers for their patience today while we work hard to make sure everyone stays safe and can get what they need.

The below Countdown stores are currently closed:

Countdown Carlyle

Countdown Napier

Countdown Cambridge

Countdown Gisborne

Countdown Whitianga

Countdown Tikipunga

