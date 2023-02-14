Statement From Vegetables NZ Re Food Price Index For January 2023

'The latest food price index increase comes as no surprise, given how vegetable supply has been affected repeatedly by atrocious weather over recent months.

'Some vegetable growers in Pukekohe are reporting losses of up to 30 percent due to the weather event that happened in that area in late January. It is too soon to tell how Cyclone Gabrielle will affect vegetable supply, on a national level.

'Fresh vegetables in season still offer good value when compared to some other popular supermarket choices.

'Growers - just like all New Zealanders - are facing increasing costs. Repeated bad weather and poor growing conditions only compound the issue because they reduce supply and increase costs.

'For New Zealanders to be able to enjoy fresh, healthy New Zealand-grown vegetables, growers must be able to cover their costs and ensure their businesses are sustainable.

'Some growers are questioning whether they will be able to stay in the industry. This is a risk to New Zealanders’ food security, and health and wellbeing, as well as to regional economies.'

Statement by Vegetables NZ Chair, John Murphy

