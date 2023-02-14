Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Trucks Ready To Deliver As Soon As Roads Passable

Tuesday, 14 February 2023, 3:28 pm
Press Release: National Road Carriers

Trucking companies are ready to deliver supplies to places that have been cut off by slips, flooding and tree falls as soon as the roads are passable.

National Road Carriers Association (NRC) CEO Justin Tighe-Umbers says NRC’s 1,500 truck company members, who operate more than 20,000 trucks throughout New Zealand, are doing everything they can to keep the supply chain open.

“Cyclone Gabrielle has had a devastating effect on the country’s roads, but the storm will pass and roading contractors are working hard to re-open the roading network.”

Mr Tighe-Umbers said for NRC truck company members, safety of their drivers is paramount. “They are doing frequent risk assessments in a very dynamic situation that changes hour by hour as the cyclone moves through the country.”

He said there was no need for people to panic buy, as suppliers and retailers had good warning the cyclone was coming and are stocked up with essential supplies including food and medicines.

“While some places like the Coromandel Peninsula are cut off today, we expect contractors will get at least single lanes open relatively quickly, and most places have alternate routes. We expect areas such as Bay of Plenty and Waikato to start opening from tomorrow.”

Mr Tighe-Umbers said 93 per cent of goods are delivered by trucks so when roads do re-open it is important trucks are given priority to ensure essential supplies are delivered to cyclone-stricken communities.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from National Road Carriers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Statistics: Grocery Food Drives 10.3 Percent Annual Increase In Food Prices

Food prices were 10.3 percent higher in January 2023 than they were in January 2022, with grocery food the largest contributor to this movement, Stats NZ said today... More>>


MoneyHub: New Zealand Guide On "Bracket Creep" Now Live
Bracket creep, also known as income tax creep, is the phenomenon where inflation causes people to move into higher tax brackets even though their real incomes haven't increased... More>>


Statistics: Retail Card Spending Increases In January 2023
Retail card spending rose $171 million (2.6 percent) in January 2023 compared with December 2022 when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Retail NZ: Retailers’ Voices Show Impact Of Minimum Wage Increase
A snap poll from Retail NZ shows the true impact the increase in Minimum Wage has on the retail sector. “The announcement of a significant increase in the Minimum Wage has not gone down well... More>>

Callaghan Innovation: Celebrates 10 Years, Announces New Sir Paul Callaghan 100 Report

Callaghan Innovation, New Zealand’s innovation agency, marks its 10th birthday this month, announcing its intention to launch the Sir Paul Callaghan 100 report – a new way to celebrate and recognise innovative ‘unicorns... More>>


Nga Tangata Microfinance Trust: Zero-Interest Solutions To Cost-of-Living Pressures

NTMT applauds the government making the current cost-of-living pressure their ‘absolute priority’ in the coming months. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 