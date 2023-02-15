Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Insurers Braced For Gabrielle Claims And Recovery 27 Jan To 2 Feb Event Claims Estimated Over 40,000

Wednesday, 15 February 2023, 8:03 am
Press Release: Insurance Council of New Zealand

Insurers are prepared to handle the many claims that will arise from Cyclone Gabrielle from across the motu. People should try to register their claims on-line, leaving phone lines free for those who need the most urgent assistance.

"While Gabrielle is yet to pass, insurers are already prepared with all available staff on hand to get on with accepting claims, prioratising those displaced from their homes or otherwise needing extra care," said Insurance Council of New Zealand Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa (ICNZ) Chief Executive, Tim Grafton.

Insurers are already dealing with more than an estimated 40,000 claims so far arising from Aotearoa New Zealand’s largest climate event to date over 27 January and 2 February.

"People should put their own safety, and that of their whanau, first," said Tim. "House and contents policies typically include temporary accommodation benefits, including those held by renters. If it’s not possible to stay in your home, call your insurer as soon as possible. If you are able to stay in your home, it is best to lodge your insurance claim on-line."

Insurers had already mobilised staff from across Aotearoa, Australia and further afield to help deal with claims from earlier in the month. They are already in place, ready to continue to systematically work through claims.

Despite the large number of claims expected in addition to those already registered, most are still expected to be settled within a matter of months. Experience tells us that where there has been significant property damage, or where demolition and total rebuilds are required, this will take longer. A handful of complex claims, especially where land damage will need to be addressed first, may take longer still.

"Aotearoa’s insurers have the strength and experience to see this through. As a sector, we will stand with all affected New Zealanders until the job is done," added Tim.

