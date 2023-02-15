Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fletcher Building Confirms HY23 Results And Interim Dividend

Wednesday, 15 February 2023, 9:05 am
Press Release: Fletcher Building

Following the trading update on 13 February, Fletcher Building today confirmed its financial results for the first half of FY23 and earnings guidance for the full-year FY23. The company also announced a fully imputed interim dividend of 18.0 cents per share.

  • Revenue of $4,284 million, up 5% from $4,064 million in HY22
  • EBIT before significant items of $360 million, up 8% from $332 million in HY22
  • EBIT margin of 8.4%, up from 8.2% in HY22
  • Net Profit After Tax of $92 million (including $150 million flagged construction provisions), 46% lower than $171 million in HY22
  • Cash outflows driven largely by flagged land and housing stock rebuild following drawdown in FY21-22 partly offset by good trading cash flows from materials and distribution divisions
  • FY23 EBIT before significant items forecast to be $800 million to $855 million as a result of adverse weather impacts in New Zealand in January and February
  • Fully imputed interim dividend of 18.0 cents per share declared, to be paid on 6 April 2023

Fletcher Building Chair Bruce Hassall said: “The Board is pleased to approve an Interim Dividend of 18.0 cents per share for the six months ended 31 December 2022 to be paid on 6 April 2023. This compares to 18.0 cents per share for the 2022 Interim Dividend. The 2023 Interim Dividend will be fully imputed for New Zealand taxation purposes, though will be unfranked for Australia taxation purposes.

Fletcher Building Chief Executive Ross Taylor said: “We are confident that our strategy positions us well to continue to drive performance and deliver growth, against the backdrop of a dynamic operating environment. We look forward to the second half of the year and to sharing the full year results in August.”

Fletcher Building confirms HY23 Results, interim dividend - NZX, New Zealand’s Exchange

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Fletcher Building on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Statistics: Grocery Food Drives 10.3 Percent Annual Increase In Food Prices

Food prices were 10.3 percent higher in January 2023 than they were in January 2022, with grocery food the largest contributor to this movement, Stats NZ said today... More>>


MoneyHub: New Zealand Guide On "Bracket Creep" Now Live
Bracket creep, also known as income tax creep, is the phenomenon where inflation causes people to move into higher tax brackets even though their real incomes haven't increased... More>>


Statistics: Retail Card Spending Increases In January 2023
Retail card spending rose $171 million (2.6 percent) in January 2023 compared with December 2022 when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Retail NZ: Retailers’ Voices Show Impact Of Minimum Wage Increase
A snap poll from Retail NZ shows the true impact the increase in Minimum Wage has on the retail sector. “The announcement of a significant increase in the Minimum Wage has not gone down well... More>>

Callaghan Innovation: Celebrates 10 Years, Announces New Sir Paul Callaghan 100 Report

Callaghan Innovation, New Zealand’s innovation agency, marks its 10th birthday this month, announcing its intention to launch the Sir Paul Callaghan 100 report – a new way to celebrate and recognise innovative ‘unicorns... More>>


Nga Tangata Microfinance Trust: Zero-Interest Solutions To Cost-of-Living Pressures

NTMT applauds the government making the current cost-of-living pressure their ‘absolute priority’ in the coming months. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 