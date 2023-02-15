Update On Napier Port Operations

Napier Port (NZX.NPH), the freight gateway for the central and lower North Island, provides the following update on its operations in the wake of the regional disruptions caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Napier Port closed for all operations on Monday 1700 (NZT) and will remain closed for operations at least until midday tomorrow. Shipping will recommence when it is safe to do so, with a number of vessels at anchor.

A survey of Napier Port’s operating assets has revealed only minor damage, with further assessments to take place throughout the coming week. However, damage to regional transport infrastructure such as roading and rail networks, is limiting access to the port. A survey of the Napier Port’s shipping channel is scheduled for later this week when swell conditions allow and sea debris reduces.

As a lifeline asset Napier Port is providing facilities to the NZ Army on port, enabling them to set up a local base and assist with the region's response. Napier Port has deployed on-port generation to support critical infrastructure, including refrigerated containers.

Napier Port’s senior management team is closely monitoring the situation and working directly with Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence and Emergency Management and other stakeholders.

At present Napier Port is unable to determine the impact on regional business and trade going forward. It will provide further updates as relevant information comes to hand.

© Scoop Media

