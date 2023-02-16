Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Back To Work Grants To Support Business Recovery Open For Applications

Thursday, 16 February 2023, 3:32 pm
Press Release: Auckland Business Chamber

The Auckland Business Chamber has today opened the Back to Work grants for applications.

Announced as part of the Government’s $5 million package of emergency support to help Auckland businesses significantly affected by the Auckland Anniversary weekend flooding, the Back to Work grants focus on supporting businesses at high risk of closure, or who have experienced a very significant impact on their operations.

“The Back to Work grants will not be a substitute for insurance or compensation for all commercial losses a business has suffered from the recent flooding. They are designed to help small business get back on their feet sooner, stronger,” says Auckland Business Chamber Chief Executive Simon Bridges.

“Auckland businesses are still recovering from the impact of Covid-19 and the recent flooding has just been another blow in what’s been a few very tough years. This is a difficult time, and the Back to Work grants will provide some needed relief in the aftermath of the floods.”

The categories for the Back to Work grants includes:

  • Up to $5000 for businesses that are red stickered, yellow stickered or not currently operating as a result of the flooding
  • Up to $2000 for businesses that are operating and have suffered a loss in excess of $2000 as a result of the flooding
  • $750 for business that are operating and have suffered a loss in excess of $750, but less than $2000 as a result of the flooding

To apply, businesses must:

  • Be based in the Auckland region where a state of emergency has been declared as a result of the 2023 Auckland Anniversary weekend flooding
  • Have no less than one employee, and no more than 20 full-time equivalents (An FTE is equivalent to 40 hours. For example, two employees working 20 hours is equivalent to one FTE)
  • Have been directly impacted, including but not limited to, having sustained damage to property/stock and have been unable to trade during normal trading hours
  • Face significant cashflow issues due to continued challenges with customer access, ability to source stock, or operate as usual due to physical damage to equipment or premises, or delays in insurance assessment and repairs
  • Be an otherwise viable business both before and after the flooding
  • Commit to acting in line with employment law and with due regard to their employees
  • Be relied on as a main source of income by its owner(s).

To make an application for the Back to Work grants, or to find out further information, visit aucklandchamber.co.nz/backtowork/

Grants will be allocated by Auckland Business Chamber as part of the Tāmaki Makaurau Business Network, which is a joint industry association and public sector forum comprising of the Auckland Business Chamber, the Employers and Manufacturers Association, Whāriki (Auckland’s Māori Business Network), the Pacific Business Trust, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Heart of the City, Hospitality NZ, the Restaurant Association and Retail NZ.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Auckland Business Chamber on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



NZKGI: New Zealand’s 2023 Kiwifruit Harvest Begins With Very Rough Start
New Zealand’s 2023 kiwifruit harvest has kicked off with the first crop picked this morning in Pukehina, outside Tauranga, and more kiwifruit to be picked around New Zealand over the coming months... More>>



Statistics: Grocery Food Drives 10.3 Percent Annual Increase In Food Prices

Food prices were 10.3 percent higher in January 2023 than they were in January 2022, with grocery food the largest contributor to this movement, Stats NZ said today... More>>


MoneyHub: New Zealand Guide On "Bracket Creep" Now Live
Bracket creep, also known as income tax creep, is the phenomenon where inflation causes people to move into higher tax brackets even though their real incomes haven't increased... More>>



Statistics: Return To Net Migration Gains In 2022

There was a provisional net migration gain of 15,800 in 2022, Stats NZ said today. The net migration gain in 2022 was a turnaround from a net migration loss of 15,000 in 2021... More>>


Retail NZ: Retailers’ Voices Show Impact Of Minimum Wage Increase
A snap poll from Retail NZ shows the true impact the increase in Minimum Wage has on the retail sector. “The announcement of a significant increase in the Minimum Wage has not gone down well... More>>

Callaghan Innovation: Celebrates 10 Years, Announces New Sir Paul Callaghan 100 Report

Callaghan Innovation, New Zealand’s innovation agency, marks its 10th birthday this month, announcing its intention to launch the Sir Paul Callaghan 100 report – a new way to celebrate and recognise innovative ‘unicorns... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 