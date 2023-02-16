Back To Work Grants To Support Business Recovery Open For Applications

The Auckland Business Chamber has today opened the Back to Work grants for applications.

Announced as part of the Government’s $5 million package of emergency support to help Auckland businesses significantly affected by the Auckland Anniversary weekend flooding, the Back to Work grants focus on supporting businesses at high risk of closure, or who have experienced a very significant impact on their operations.

“The Back to Work grants will not be a substitute for insurance or compensation for all commercial losses a business has suffered from the recent flooding. They are designed to help small business get back on their feet sooner, stronger,” says Auckland Business Chamber Chief Executive Simon Bridges.

“Auckland businesses are still recovering from the impact of Covid-19 and the recent flooding has just been another blow in what’s been a few very tough years. This is a difficult time, and the Back to Work grants will provide some needed relief in the aftermath of the floods.”

The categories for the Back to Work grants includes:

Up to $5000 for businesses that are red stickered, yellow stickered or not currently operating as a result of the flooding

Up to $2000 for businesses that are operating and have suffered a loss in excess of $2000 as a result of the flooding

$750 for business that are operating and have suffered a loss in excess of $750, but less than $2000 as a result of the flooding

To apply, businesses must:

Be based in the Auckland region where a state of emergency has been declared as a result of the 2023 Auckland Anniversary weekend flooding

Have no less than one employee, and no more than 20 full-time equivalents (An FTE is equivalent to 40 hours. For example, two employees working 20 hours is equivalent to one FTE)

Have been directly impacted, including but not limited to, having sustained damage to property/stock and have been unable to trade during normal trading hours

Face significant cashflow issues due to continued challenges with customer access, ability to source stock, or operate as usual due to physical damage to equipment or premises, or delays in insurance assessment and repairs

Be an otherwise viable business both before and after the flooding

Commit to acting in line with employment law and with due regard to their employees

Be relied on as a main source of income by its owner(s).

To make an application for the Back to Work grants, or to find out further information, visit aucklandchamber.co.nz/backtowork/

Grants will be allocated by Auckland Business Chamber as part of the Tāmaki Makaurau Business Network, which is a joint industry association and public sector forum comprising of the Auckland Business Chamber, the Employers and Manufacturers Association, Whāriki (Auckland’s Māori Business Network), the Pacific Business Trust, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Heart of the City, Hospitality NZ, the Restaurant Association and Retail NZ.

© Scoop Media

