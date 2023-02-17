Financial Advice NZ Announces Partnership With Kaplan Professional

Financial Advice New Zealand is excited to announce it has partnered with Kaplan Professional to provide its members with access to the Ontrack continuing education platform.

Kaplan Professional is Australia’s long-established leading provider of financial services education and continuing professional development (CPD) for over 30 years.

Financial Advice NZ is the professional body for financial advisers in New Zealand, with a membership of over 1,500.

Financial Advice NZ Chief Executive Katrina Shanks says Financial Advice NZ is excited by the new educational pathways Massey University and Kaplan Professional have delivered over the past 12 months that have included the Certificate in Financial Advice (Level 5), Diploma in Business Studies (Financial Advice) and Bachelor of Business (Financial Planning and Advice).

“The partnership of Financial Advice NZ and Kaplan Professional was a natural progression after the formal qualification structure, to enhance career pathways and deliver education and training services to all financial advisers in New Zealand.

“This progression supports Level 5 through to a Bachelor of Business Studies and then competency and knowledge through CPD.”

The Ontrack continuing education platform will allow Financial Advice NZ members to obtain ongoing competence and knowledge to deliver advice under the Code of Professional Conduct for Financial Advice Services – Standard 9.

Kaplan Professional, with the support of Financial Advice NZ, has designed a purpose-built content library specifically for financial services professionals.

The benefits for members will be:

Current and timely CPD content released twice a month via interactive digital modules

Purpose-built content library with high-quality, original and unbiased technical content

Wide variety of multimedia formats such as podcasts, videos and micro-learning pieces

Sophisticated recording, tracking and monitoring tools to maintain precise CPD logs

Set multiple training plans for a 12-month professional development plan

Comprehensive monitoring and reporting capability to FAPs/groups and individual advisers

FAPs’ ability to add bespoke content and requirements to their members

Access to all Financial Advice NZ webinars and tools

Information on relevant product providers courses

Kaplan Professional Chief Executive Officer Brian Knight expressed his delight with the partnership.

“We are excited to partner with Financial Advice NZ, connecting one of the world’s leading continuing education platforms with New Zealand’s trusted financial advice association.

“As Ontrack begins to gain traction in New Zealand, we are confident the partnership will provide financial advisers and FAPS with the best CPD content, reporting and platform available to maintain ongoing competence and knowledge under Standard 9.

“We have made a significant investment in Ontrack to ensure it is the premium continuing education platform in New Zealand with its high-quality technical content, multimedia variety, robust assessments, cutting-edge user experience, and sophisticated monitoring and reporting capabilities,” he said

“The new regime has bought additional costs and compliance obligations for professional development and record keeping, and the Ontrack learning management system will provide an effective solution,” said Shanks.

“We believe with this partnership, we will deliver continuing professional development in a modern, relevant, and engaging manner. It will assist the sector to thrive and enhance the quality of financial advice and provide value and support to Financial Advice NZ members.”

