Nozomi Networks Expands Strategic Partnership With Mandiant To Deliver Advanced OT & IoT Threat Intelligence

Friday, 17 February 2023, 10:11 am
Press Release: Nozomi Networks

SYDNEY, Australia – February 17, 2023 Nozomi Networks, the leader in OT and IoT security, today announced an expanded global strategic partnership with Mandiant to help industrial and enterprise customers anticipate, diagnose and respond to IT and OT cyber threats in their critical business operations.

As part of the strategic partnership, Mandiant expanded the number of certified Nozomi Networks experts on its global OT incident response team and will utilise Nozomi Networks’ solutions to further forensic analysis and incident assessments. The companies are also investing in a new initiative that will include threat intelligence sharing and joint security research, and plan to introduce custom-designed incident response and assessment programs for joint customers. These new efforts reinforce a trusted partnership that began in 2016 and continues to expand with the shared mission to strengthen the security of industrial control systems.

“When it comes to critical infrastructure security, being able to diagnose threats and respond quickly are necessary to keep business running,” said Nozomi Networks CEO Edgard Capdevielle. “But addressing IT and OT requirements is complex and requires collaboration. That’s why we’re teaming with Mandiant to bring the industry’s best IT and OT threat intelligence teams and technologies together for the best possible defence, without compromise.”

“Government organisations and critical infrastructure worldwide rely on Nozomi Networks and Mandiant for cybersecurity,” said Mandiant Global Chief Technology Officer Marshall Heilman. “Our partnership strengthens cyber defences without compromise at a time when operational resilience has never been more important.”

Recognised as a market leader in OT and IoT security, Nozomi Networks is valued for superior operational visibility, advanced OT and IoT threat detection and strength across deployments. Nozomi Networks solutions support more than 89 million devices in thousands of installations across energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, utilities, building automation, smart cities, and critical infrastructure. Nozomi Networks products are deployable onsite and in the cloud, and span IT, OT and IoT to automate the hard work of inventorying, visualizing and monitoring industrial control networks through the innovative use of artificial intelligence. Use cases stretch beyond cybersecurity, and include troubleshooting, asset management and predictive maintenance.

By combining their market leadership in OT, IT & IoT cybersecurity, Nozomi Networks and Mandiant are bringing a new level of cyber defences to critical infrastructure organisations worldwide.

About Nozomi Networks
Nozomi Networks accelerates digital transformation by protecting the world’s critical infrastructure, industrial and government organisations from cyber threats. Our solution delivers exceptional network and asset visibility, threat detection, and insights for OT and IoT environments. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com

 

