Comment From New Zealand Apples And Pears

The impact of Cyclone Gabrielle has been immense. We continue to focus on the wellbeing of our members, their families and staff as our number one priority.

The damage to the pipfruit sector varies in severity across Hawkes Bay and Tairawhiti. The New Zealand Apples and Pears team is assessing the full extent of the damage and whilst this will take some time, it is obvious that in some areas growers have lost absolutely everything - their orchards, their infrastructure and their homes. They have nothing left.

Other growing areas in the region have been less affected, and a number unaffected. These areas will continue to harvest and pack their fruit for export and local market over the coming weeks, with picking already underway for early maturing varieties.

Many RSE staff have been displaced after flood waters affected their accommodation. They are now settled into temporary accommodation and are being supported by local welfare teams and church groups and communities. RSE groups will move to permanent accommodation as infrastructure comes back online.

The challenge, however, will not end with the flood waters receding, there will be a major clean-up effort, and some logistical issues to navigate to get our remaining pipfruit crop picked and to market.

Our industry is resilient, we are a community, and we will rally together to share our equipment and our teams with those in need, to recover and harvest our crops.

Anna Lambourne, Member Engagement Manager, New Zealand Apples and Pears

