Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Forest Owners Want Genetic Technology Approved

Friday, 17 February 2023, 11:33 am
Press Release: NZ Forest Owners' Association

The Forest Owners Organisation says New Zealand needs to concentrate on the safety of genetic technology on a case-by-case basis rather than persisting with blanket bans.

The FOA wants approval to introduce Douglas fir trees which can’t reproduce and so remove the risk of them giving rise to wilding trees.

It says the current New Zealand legislation blanket-ban on genetic technology is outmoded, inconsistent and out of step with much of the rest of the world.

It says New Zealand urgently needs to update its legislation to bring our management of the risks surrounding genetic technology, and the opportunities it provides, into the modern era.

The Association’s President, Grant Dodson, says the release of the Te Puna Whakaaronui Report today (16 Feb eds) is a reminder of the lost opportunities blocked by the 1996 Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act.

“HSNO is nearly two decades old, and in the meantime how to guarantee the safety of genetic technology has become well known.”

“Our researchers can now target gene rearrangements with technology such as CRISPR-Cas9. Years of wordwide experience has shown genetic technology is as safe as conventional breeding.”

Grant Dodson points to examples in the Te Puna Whakaaronui Report as indicating the advantages of using genetic technology.

“An insect resistant eggplant in Bangladesh lets the farmers there avoid using dangerous pesticides. It’s better for the environment and for the farmers’ health.”

“Here, Scion’s development of a sterile Douglas fir has been stalled in the lab for years. If we could turn off the reproduction mechanism, we could get trees which can’t seed and so no wilding trees would spread.”

“At the moment wilding conifers are a severe 1.8 million hectare problem in this country and getting worse,” Grant Dodson says.

He says a Curia survey earlier this month showed that more people supported using genetic technology to create sterile Douglas fir, than were against it.

“We’ve done previous research and it signals that while most people couldn’t care less, the number in support of using genetic technology in forestry, or to combat climate change, outnumbers the members of the population who oppose it.”

“It’s not the bogey-man in the public mind that some campaigners make it out to be.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from NZ Forest Owners' Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Fonterra: COO Fraser Whineray To Leave Co-op
Fonterra today announced its Chief Operating Officer, Fraser Whineray, intends to resign from Fonterra at the end of this financial year on 31 July... More>>



NZKGI: New Zealand’s 2023 Kiwifruit Harvest Begins With Very Rough Start
New Zealand’s 2023 kiwifruit harvest has kicked off with the first crop picked this morning in Pukehina, outside Tauranga, and more kiwifruit to be picked around New Zealand over the coming months... More>>



Statistics: Grocery Food Drives 10.3 Percent Annual Increase In Food Prices

Food prices were 10.3 percent higher in January 2023 than they were in January 2022, with grocery food the largest contributor to this movement, Stats NZ said today... More>>




Statistics: Return To Net Migration Gains In 2022

There was a provisional net migration gain of 15,800 in 2022, Stats NZ said today. The net migration gain in 2022 was a turnaround from a net migration loss of 15,000 in 2021... More>>


Retail NZ: Retailers’ Voices Show Impact Of Minimum Wage Increase
A snap poll from Retail NZ shows the true impact the increase in Minimum Wage has on the retail sector. “The announcement of a significant increase in the Minimum Wage has not gone down well... More>>

Callaghan Innovation: Celebrates 10 Years, Announces New Sir Paul Callaghan 100 Report

Callaghan Innovation, New Zealand’s innovation agency, marks its 10th birthday this month, announcing its intention to launch the Sir Paul Callaghan 100 report – a new way to celebrate and recognise innovative ‘unicorns... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 