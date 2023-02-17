Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Motueka Trucking Company Donating Truck And Trailer Of Supplies To Cyclone-ravaged Hawke’s Bay

Friday, 17 February 2023, 12:17 pm
Press Release: la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand

A Motueka-based trucking company is donating a truck and trailer full of essential household supplies to help the recovery effort in the Hawke’s Bay region, which has been devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Westhaul managing director Karl Westrupp is calling for the public to donate household items that will be required in the recovery.

"Our trucks are frequent visitors to the Hawke’s Bay region with up to three loads per week. We usually transport in and out of the area. To see these floods wreak havoc on the lives of our customers and their family and friends is heart-breaking."

Westrupp says people can donate "whatever they can find as long as it’s good - furniture, kitchen items, non-perishable foodstuffs, canned foods, clothing, blankets and bed linen."

People can take items to Wairepo Holdings in Weka Road, Tasman. Goods must arrive by Monday evening and the truck will then head north on Tuesday morning on the Cook Strait ferry.

Westrupp says the Tasman area is similar to Hawke’s Bay, with many orchardists. One local orchardist asked if he could send some equipment to Hawke’s Bay and that encouraged him to spread the word.

He says other transport companies may also wish to join him by organising their own donations to cyclone-hit areas.

Transporting New Zealand chief executive Nick Leggett says at times of disaster, trucking companies are at the forefront of the recovery and rebuild work.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Fonterra: COO Fraser Whineray To Leave Co-op
Fonterra today announced its Chief Operating Officer, Fraser Whineray, intends to resign from Fonterra at the end of this financial year on 31 July... More>>



NZKGI: New Zealand’s 2023 Kiwifruit Harvest Begins With Very Rough Start
New Zealand’s 2023 kiwifruit harvest has kicked off with the first crop picked this morning in Pukehina, outside Tauranga, and more kiwifruit to be picked around New Zealand over the coming months... More>>



Statistics: Grocery Food Drives 10.3 Percent Annual Increase In Food Prices

Food prices were 10.3 percent higher in January 2023 than they were in January 2022, with grocery food the largest contributor to this movement, Stats NZ said today... More>>




Statistics: Return To Net Migration Gains In 2022

There was a provisional net migration gain of 15,800 in 2022, Stats NZ said today. The net migration gain in 2022 was a turnaround from a net migration loss of 15,000 in 2021... More>>


Retail NZ: Retailers’ Voices Show Impact Of Minimum Wage Increase
A snap poll from Retail NZ shows the true impact the increase in Minimum Wage has on the retail sector. “The announcement of a significant increase in the Minimum Wage has not gone down well... More>>

Callaghan Innovation: Celebrates 10 Years, Announces New Sir Paul Callaghan 100 Report

Callaghan Innovation, New Zealand’s innovation agency, marks its 10th birthday this month, announcing its intention to launch the Sir Paul Callaghan 100 report – a new way to celebrate and recognise innovative ‘unicorns... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 