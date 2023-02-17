How To Get A Job In New Plymouth

Employers keen for staff and jobseekers keen for work will be matched at a rapid recruitment expo in New Plymouth on 22 February.

Fifteen local employers will interview applicants through a ‘speed date’ format. The jobs on offer cover roles across roading, infrastructure and construction, hospitality, engineering and retail.

“The labour market is currently buoyant with opportunities and we’re optimistic people who attend will get hired,” says Ministry of Social Development Regional Commissioner Gloria Campbell.

“We’re encouraging people to come prepared, dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their CVs, ready to impress.”

One employer in attendance will be civil construction company Drillco Ltd. Spokesperson Michelle Sutton says they’re excited about talking to potential new team members.

“An event like this means job seekers can get curious and find out more about a range of jobs and industries,” she says.

“Equally, we get to showcase the opportunities and pathways we have at Drillco and New Energy. We believe this will be a positive experience for job seekers and employers and we can’t wait to see everyone there.”

The event will be hosted by Work and Income and Connected in New Plymouth, at St Joseph’s Hall, 151 Devon St West.

The event includes two sessions, one at 10am and one at 1pm. Jobseekers can come to either but should arrive on time to ensure they can move around a range of employers before short interviews take place at 11am and 2pm.

Food and refreshments will be available.

