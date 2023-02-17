5 Can't-Miss Guided Cycling Tours In New Zealand

Guided Cycling Tours in New Zealand enable you to make great new friends, enjoy genuine Kiwi hospitality and experience the natural beauty of the great NZ outdoors. Ride and tackle the entire length of New Zealand's best cycle tours and immerse yourself in the Adventure.

The benefits of guided tours are that they have the majority of your travel components all packaged up already. Your accommodation, transfers, and many of your meals and sightseeing experiences are usually included.

Top 5 Cycling Tours in New Zealand

1. Alps 2 Ocean Trail

Alps 2 Ocean is a magnificent trail that begins at the base of New Zealand's tallest mountain, Aoraki / Mt Cook, and travels through several glacier lakes. It is an easy-to-intermediate path that covers 312km in six days. Guided cycling trips are available from Natural High, Active Adventures, PureTrails, Escape By Cycle, and Adventure South.

The Alps 2 Ocean is the ultimate New Zealand cycle trail: a 312km journey of changing South Island landscapes, from snow-capped mountains to the Pacific Ocean. On this 6-day cycle tour adventure, you'll see some of South Island's best scenery and landscapes.

Along with the adventurous bike rides, you'll enjoy iconic NZ experiences, including a helicopter flight, outdoor hot pools and wine tasting at a renowned local vineyard. This cycle tour is suitable for a small group.

This is a fully supported trip with a professional tour guide with vehicle support. A support rider is also there to assist remote and challenging sections of the trail.

Soak up epic scenery on one of the many cycle trails in New Zealand. This diverse trail stretches throughout the country and is excellent for all ages and levels.



2. West Coast Wilderness

Set out on a historic route that takes you through an old gold mine region, rainforest, tumbling rivers, wild West Coast beaches, and the Southern Alps. The path is 139 kilometres long and may be completed in 1-4 days.

The West Coast is New Zealand's Wild West, a tiny stretch of stunning coastline between the Southern Alps and the Tasman Sea. The region is well-known for its rough natural beauty, snow-capped mountains, and wild black sand beaches.

A jet boat safari on the secluded Haast river allows you to experience Te Wahipounamu, a UNESCO World Heritage Area. Visit the breathtaking Punakaiki Pancake Rocks, located on one of New Zealand's most beautiful sections of the coastline.

Visits to the Hokitika Gorge, Shantytown, West Coast Treetops Walkway, and West Coast Wildlife Centre are also included.

Biking the West Coast Wilderness Cycle Trail lets you experience these magical places. This is a 6-day bike tour starting in Christchurch and finishing in Queenstown, travelling the length of this spectacular part of New Zealand.

3. Around The Mountains & Queenstown Trail

The Around the Mountains Cycle Trail, located in the rugged wilderness of southern New Zealand, provides a one-of-a-kind experience for anyone looking to travel off the beaten path. It's a path of extremes, from Queenstown's hyperactive adrenalin-seekers utopia to the rural heartland of Southland's ultimate calm.

As you bike through ancient communities and rural fields, you'll experience genuine southern friendliness. Soak in the mountain panorama vistas and marvel at the clean waters of the Mavora Lakes, one of the awe-inspiring settings used in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. Cycle beside the Oreti and Mataura rivers and through the natural tussock plains of Walter Peak and Mt Nicholas stations, which are also high country farms.

This cycle tour adventure combines the best sections of 3 spectacular cycle trails, nearly 300km of riding over six days showcasing Southland and the Queenstown region's most dramatic mountains, rivers, and lakes. This bike tour is the ultimate trip for people wanting to explore the unforgettable scenery around Wakatipu, Te Anau and Manapouri.

This package includes a scenic boat cruise across Lake Wakatipu and a wine tasting in the Gibbston Valley. Enjoy a hot tub under the stars and private wine tasting Central Otago's finest wines.

4. The Clutha Canyons – Lake Dunstan Trail, Roxburgh Gorge, Clutha Gold

Three of New Zealand's most stunning cycling paths include the Lake Dunstan Trail, Roxburgh Gorge, and Clutha Gold.

This 6-day trek follows the powerful Clutha through a succession of massive gorges as it travels to the sea. The environment and pathways are breathtaking, with incredible cantilevered architecture spanning high canyon walls and chasms.

It makes for an unforgettable multi-day trip through peaceful rural communities between spectacular mountain ranges. The opportunity to sample legendary pies, luscious stone fruit, wild thyme, and world-class wine is all part of the delight. Day rides are also available for people of all ages, talents, and interests, and it is readily connected with the surreal Roxburgh Gorge Trail upstream.

The Clutha Canyons is undoubtedly one of the world's most magnificent cycling rides, with boutique lodgings and delicious meals.

5. The Great Southern Circuit

The perfect two-week South Island journey that includes as much of New Zealand's magnificent outdoors as possible.

This journey combines two of New Zealand's most popular tours, The West Coast Wilderness and Alps 2 Ocean, into a 13-day excursion that showcases the finest of the country's natural splendour. This includes a helicopter trip across the Tasman River from the original Aoraki/Mt Cook start of the Alps 2 Ocean biking track.

This cycling journey covers over 500 kilometres of New Zealand's top bike paths, passing through every imaginable terrain, including ice-covered summits, native forests, massive rivers, gorgeous lakes, and dramatic glaciers. Travel from coast to coast on the South Island, via the highlands to Te Tai o Poutini, the West Coast, and back to the Pacific Ocean. Take the TranzAlpine train through the Southern Alps and a jet boat safari along the picturesque Haast River, one of the most remarkable train experiences in the world.

It's the finest way to discover New Zealand's diverse landscapes in one wonderful vacation. The 13-day plan covers some of the greatest cycling tracks in the South Island, ensuring that you experience incredible landscapes and nature while making memories to last a lifetime.

