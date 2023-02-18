Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

RBNZ And Cash Industry Supporting Cash Services In Regions Affected By Cyclone Gabrielle

Saturday, 18 February 2023, 4:29 pm
Press Release: The Reserve Bank of New Zealand

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua has given an update on ATM (cash machine) and other cash services in regions affected by Cyclone Gabrielle. The Reserve Bank has been co-ordinating commercial banks, cash service and security companies, ATM providers and maintenance firms to restore services.

“We recognise this is a very difficult time for many people, and we are doing everything possible with industry and emergency response to support across the cash system. There are now working ATMs in Northland, on the Coromandel Peninsula, and in Hawke’s Bay,” says Ian Woolford, Director of Money and Cash.

“Keeping working machines full is a priority for the industry. ATMs may still occasionally shut down if there is a power or data interruption, but will automatically re-start when service returns. Retailers are also able to offer cash outs if they have working EFTPOS and surplus cash available. There is no shortage of cash for working ATMs, or need to withdraw more than you need for a few days,” says Mr Woolford.

“The industry is also working with emergency management authorities to restore what we can or to put in temporary solutions for Wairoa and Tairāwhiti/Gisborne where power, data and road access are still missing or severely limited.

“Banks tell us that as they re-open branches they will be prioritising the needs of vulnerable customers. Retailers and other businesses with cash needs should also contact their bank,” says Mr Woolford.

The Reserve Bank is compiling a list of working ATMs in the affected areas. This will be published on its website and shared through social media when available, and distributed to the media and emergency response operations. Your bank will not charge you a withdrawal fee if you use another bank’s ATM.

“Members of the public can help out retailers by paying with the smallest denomination notes they have available and with coins. This will help keep change circulating in communities," says Mr Woolford.

The Reserve Bank advises that anyone concerned about cash contaminated by flood water should wash it with soapy water or wipe with diluted disinfectant. Do not use hand sanitizer, powerful or abrasive cleaning agents, extreme heat, microwave ovens or other household appliances as these will damage both the cash and appliances.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Fonterra: COO Fraser Whineray To Leave Co-op
Fonterra today announced its Chief Operating Officer, Fraser Whineray, intends to resign from Fonterra at the end of this financial year on 31 July... More>>



NZKGI: New Zealand’s 2023 Kiwifruit Harvest Begins With Very Rough Start
New Zealand’s 2023 kiwifruit harvest has kicked off with the first crop picked this morning in Pukehina, outside Tauranga, and more kiwifruit to be picked around New Zealand over the coming months... More>>



Statistics: Grocery Food Drives 10.3 Percent Annual Increase In Food Prices

Food prices were 10.3 percent higher in January 2023 than they were in January 2022, with grocery food the largest contributor to this movement, Stats NZ said today... More>>




Statistics: Return To Net Migration Gains In 2022

There was a provisional net migration gain of 15,800 in 2022, Stats NZ said today. The net migration gain in 2022 was a turnaround from a net migration loss of 15,000 in 2021... More>>


Retail NZ: Retailers’ Voices Show Impact Of Minimum Wage Increase
A snap poll from Retail NZ shows the true impact the increase in Minimum Wage has on the retail sector. “The announcement of a significant increase in the Minimum Wage has not gone down well... More>>

Callaghan Innovation: Celebrates 10 Years, Announces New Sir Paul Callaghan 100 Report

Callaghan Innovation, New Zealand’s innovation agency, marks its 10th birthday this month, announcing its intention to launch the Sir Paul Callaghan 100 report – a new way to celebrate and recognise innovative ‘unicorns... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 